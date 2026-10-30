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Audi pays tribute as F1 stalwart Beat Zehnder set for exit

Following over 600 grands prix with the team in its Sauber guise, former team manager Beat Zehnder leaves Audi's Formula 1 squad

Filip Cleeren

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 9:08 AM

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Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Audi Formula 1 team has announced that former team manager Beat Zehnder is leaving the organisation at the end of the 2026 season after a 34-year stint at Hinwil.

Zehnder was hired by founder Peter Sauber in 1988 as a mechanic for its sportscar programme and moved with Sauber to F1 at the start of the 1993 season, quickly becoming an integral part of the Swiss outfit.

He became team manager the following year and was there for 601 consecutive grands prix. In his hands-on role as team manager and sporting director, Zehnder was at the heart of Sauber's many highs and lows through its various stints as an independent team and its period as a BMW works squad, which yielded Hinwil's only grand prix win with Roberto Kubica at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix.

After 33 years, Zehnder stepped away last year as Sauber prepared its transformation into the Audi works operation.

Most recently, Zehnder led the team’s heritage activities as Director Signature Programs & Operations, which included preparation work for Audi's new hospitality suite, and was still occasionally seen at races.

But Audi has now announced the 60-year-old is set to depart the team at the end of the year.

Charles Leclerc, Sauber celebrates tenth place with Beat Zehnder, Sauber Manager

"Audi Revolut F1 Team places on record its sincere thanks to Beat Zehnder, who will leave the team at the end of December 2026 following the restructuring of its operations ahead of the 2027 season," the team said in a statement on Friday.

"Beat has been a mentor to hundreds of team members and drivers who have passed through Hinwil over the years.

"During his tenure he enjoyed both the highs and lows of working in such a demanding sport, never losing his professionalism, his relentless competitive streak and desire to win. He steps away with 36 World Sportscar Championship races and 601 consecutive Formula 1 races to his name.

"We thank him for 39 years of outstanding service and wish him all the very best for the future."

To mark the end of his legendary stint as an F1 race team manager, Zehnder caught up with Motorsport.com last year to talk about his storied career and adventures with one of F1's last independent teams.

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