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Audi's "target" is to fight for F1 title by 2030, says Mattia Binotto

The Audi F1 chief has outlined when he wants the German marque to be fighting for the world title

Edited:
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi boss Mattia Binotto has set a target of competing for the Formula 1 championship by 2030 after a steady start for the series debutant.

The German marque took Sauber’s spot on the F1 grid for 2026, and nine rounds into the campaign it is ninth in the standings with six points via sophomore Gabriel Bortoleto.

Although Bortoleto's veteran team-mate Nico Hulkenberg is yet to score a point, Audi has still been competitive with a Q2 appearance at every grand prix including three progressions into Q3.

So it is something to build on, and the hope is to lay the foundations across the coming years in time for the next regulation switch, intended for 2031.

"We've actually set ourselves a goal that extends well beyond 2026 and 2027,” Binotto told Motorsport.

“Our target is 2030: we want to build a team capable of competing for the world championship.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: John Phillips / LAT Images via Getty Images

“We know there will be important milestones along this journey. The first, for us, will likely be 2028, when we expect to make a further leap in quality.

“That's why I see 2026 and 2027 primarily as years of construction, rather than years judged solely on racing results.

“At this stage, I'm most interested in seeing the company grow. Just over a hundred people work on the track, but behind the scenes there are around 1,400 working every day on the chassis and power unit.

“Often, people only look at the team on the track, but that's the visible part of the project. The track is the icing on the cake. But first, we have to build the cake.

“For me, the most important results over the next two years will be those related to the growth of the organisation."

It is clear already where the R26 needs improving, and that is in the power unit, as last time out at Silverstone both Bortoleto and Hulkenberg were towards the back in the qualifying speed trap.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

The recent ADUO results also suggest that, based on ICE power, Audi is more than 4% behind the supposed Red Bull Ford benchmark, allowing it two upgrade tokens on the engine. 

Audi hopes those upgrades will bring the power unit up to speed with its already strong chassis, which Bortoleto claimed in Austria is on a par with the likes of Mercedes and other frontrunners.

"Regarding the power unit, I'm not surprised,” added Binotto. “I knew we'd be starting a bit late, because we're building completely new skills and knowledge.

“It's a long-term project and I'm convinced Audi will have a top-notch power unit within a couple of seasons.

“Regarding the chassis, however, I'm very satisfied. We started building this project a couple of years ago, and today we're starting to see the first results.

“What this team has been able to achieve is already a huge success and gives me confidence. It means we have the right people to build a winning team.

“It's always difficult to determine whether we're fourth or fifth in competitiveness today, but just listen to the comments of the drivers from other teams. Everyone recognises that our car is very strong in the corners.

“You can also see this from data analysis: what we lose on the straights, we manage to make up for in the corners."

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