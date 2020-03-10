Australian GP: Melbourne setup in full swing – gallery
Despite the coronavirus fears, Tuesday’s Australian Grand Prix setup activity was full steam ahead, with Charles Leclerc taking an early lap on a bicycle with his girlfriend Charlotte Sine and operations manager Morgan Caron, before catching up with his Ferrari mechanics. Lance Stroll, meanwhile, took on retired tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt in Melbourne Park.
