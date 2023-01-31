Australian GP releases more race day tickets
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has announced a final limited release of race day tickets.
Following a record four-day crowd for the Albert Park era last year, there has been a wild demand for tickets to the 2023 Australian GP.
To deal with the demand the AGPC redesigned its grandstands to boost capacity from 39,000 seats to 44,000 seats.
Still, the original release of grandstand and general admission tickets for Saturday and Sunday sold out within hours.
In response the AGPC has confirmed that there will be a final, limited release of race day tickets on February 8.
The sale will begin at 10am Melbourne time.
“We set a new attendance record as we returned to Albert Park in 2022 with more than 419,000 at the event across the four days and we’re delighted to see such high interest in our event once again," said AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott.
"We’ve worked really hard to configure our venue in a manner that maximises the opportunity for more fans to experience F1, F2 and F3.
"Final venue and design reviews have now provided us with the opportunity to get this limited allocation out to the fans.
“Grandstand and Park Pass tickets for Sunday of the event sold out in under four hours late last year, and we anticipate that this limited release will get snapped up just as fast. We encourage fans to be online early to secure a ticket.”
Formula 1 will be joined by Formula 2 and Formula 3 at Albert Park for the first time this year, while Supercars and Carrera Cup will round out the undercard.
The four-day event kicks off on Thursday March 30 with F1 hitting the track for the first time on March 31.
