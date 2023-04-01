Subscribe
Previous / Horner shocked by FIA clampdown on "iconic" F1 team pitwall celebrations Next / 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

Australian GP should be "open-minded" about F1 night race

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation should be "open-minded" about a night Formula 1 race in the future, according to outgoing boss Andrew Westacott.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Australian GP should be "open-minded" about F1 night race

The question of a potential night race around the Albert Park circuit was posed to Westacott during an appearance in the Sky Sports commentary booth during second free practice on Friday.

While not championing the idea, Westacott urged the AGPC to keep an open mind when it comes to innovation for the event.

The key, according to Westacott, is the long-term deal in place between the Victorian government and Formula 1 that now runs until 2037.

That deal was done in two steps, with an initial deal until 2035 announced in June, followed by a two-year extension in December.

Westacott's comments come as he embarks on his final Australian GP in the top job before he steps down from the role in June.

"[For] the [Australian Grand Prix] Corporation, the preference is in the [race happening in] sunshine," said Westacott of the potential for a night race. "But what I would also say is, as you evolve the one thing that Victoria does well is innovate in major events.

"You've got to look at the 15-year horizon now and that's why the Victorian government saw that this was important to secure [the new deal] – you can actually do things into the future.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"The great thing is we've had a partnership with Formula 1 since 1996 and therefore you can do these things with a very strong relationship. So be open-minded is probably the simple answer."

There are a number of straightforward pros and cons for a night race, the primary pro being a better time slot for the European audience.

However, that would come at a cost given there is currently no track lighting infrastructure in place.

The AGP has dabbled with different start times over recent years with a push into a twilight slot from 2010 onwards.

That year saw the race start at 5pm local time, which was retained until 2015 when it was pushed back to 4pm, and 4:10pm in later years.

The race was then moved back to a 3pm start following the two-year COVID break in 2022.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Horner shocked by FIA clampdown on "iconic" F1 team pitwall celebrations

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Albert Park Supercars: Poles for Kostecki, Feeney

Albert Park Supercars: Poles for Kostecki, Feeney

Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Poles for Kostecki, Feeney Albert Park Supercars: Poles for Kostecki, Feeney

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F2 FIA F2
Melbourne

F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3 F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3

F1 live: Follow Australian GP commentary – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 live: Follow Australian GP commentary – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 live: Follow Australian GP commentary – FP3 & Qualifying F1 live: Follow Australian GP commentary – FP3 & Qualifying

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side How Vasseur has begun Ferrari’s mission to keep Leclerc on side

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.