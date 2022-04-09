Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Formula 1 returns to Melbourne this weekend after a long coronavirus-induced hiatus. Here's how you can watch the 2022 Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari after beating the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in qualifying.

Lando Norris will line up fourth on the grid, marking a strong upturn in fortunes for McLaren. 

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will start right behind Norris in fifth and sixth, sharing the third row on the grid.

When is the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT [Saturday] / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST 

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

20:00

13:00

12:00

08:30

FP2

 06:00 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30

Qualifying

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'17.868
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'18.154 0.286
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'18.240 0.372
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.703 0.835
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'18.825 0.957
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'18.933 1.065
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'19.032 1.164
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'19.061 1.193
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'19.408 1.540
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'19.226 1.358
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'19.410 1.542
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'19.424 1.556
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'20.155 2.287
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.465 2.597
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'20.254 2.386
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'21.149 3.281
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'21.372 3.504
19 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'20.135 2.267
20 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
View full results
