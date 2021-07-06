Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Australian Grand Prix cancellations imminent

By:

The cancellation of the 2021 Australian Grand Prix is imminent according to a number of local news reports.

It's expected that both the Australian Formula 1 and MotoGP races won't go ahead later this year as planned due to the country's strict international border rules.

Personnel arriving from overseas would need to complete mandatory supervised quarantine for two weeks to be allowed into the country, something that neither category was likely to agree to.

Even if drivers and riders had agreed to undergo quarantine, it would have been difficult to facilitate thanks to a new cap on arrivals due to issues with the hotel quarantine system and the Delta strain of COVID-19.

The idea of a biosphere has twice been floated for the F1 race in Melbourne but it appears those talks with relevant health officials have failed.

An announcement is expected later today.

