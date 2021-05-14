Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

Just a few weeks after the Turkey event was announced as being slotted into the schedule to replace Canada, F1 chiefs have had to change plans again.

The fate of the Istanbul race was thrown into doubt when the British government added Turkey on to a list of red zone countries that required all returnees to face two weeks of hotel quarantine.

With a majority of F1 teams being based in the UK, and no exemption for grand prix personnel, the hotel requirement meant it was unrealistic for the event to go ahead.

The French GP will now be moved to June 20, and the races in Austria will take place on June 27 and July 4.

The first event at the Red Bull Ring will be called the Styrian Grand Prix, with the Austrian GP keeping its title the following weekend.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We were all looking forward to racing in Turkey but the travel restrictions in place have meant we are not able to be there in June.

“Formula 1 has shown again that it is able to react quickly to developments and find solutions and we are delighted that we will have a double header in Austria meaning our season remains at 23 races.

“I want to thank the promoter and authorities in Turkey for all of their efforts in recent weeks and want to thank the promoters in France and Austria for their speed, flexibility and enthusiasm in accommodating this solution.

"We have had very good conversations will all the other promoters since the start of the year and continue to work closely with them during this period.”

Turkey has asked for the race to be considered as an event for later in the season.

The change in calendar means that the Baku Grand Prix on June 6 will now be a standalone, with the French, Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix being pulled together as a triple-header.

French GP promoter Eric Boullier has apologised to fans for any problems caused by the late change of date for his event, but was confident of a successful weekend.

"This change of date has not weakened our passion and our raisin d'etre: to offer our public the best event possible," he said.

"We understand that this modification has an impact on the attendance of our spectators and partners and we are apologize about this. Our teams are already actively working to ensure that the rest of our event programme remains unchanged."

Turkey has asked for its race to be considered for a slot later in the season, with China also on standby after its grand prix was postponed earlier this year.

Race Date Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit 26-28 March Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola 16-18 April Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit 30 April - 2 May Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 7-9 May Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo 20-23 May Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit 4-6 June French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard 20-22 June Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring 27-29 July Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring 2-4 July British Grand Prix, Silverstone 16-18 July Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring 30 July - 1 August Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps 27-29 August Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort 3-5 September Italian Grand Prix, Monza 10-12 September Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom 24-26 September Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit 1-3 October Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka 8-10 October United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas 22-24 October Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 29-31 October Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos 5-7 November Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park 19-21 November Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Street Circuit 3-5 December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit 10-12 December

