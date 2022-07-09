Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari and Mercedes insist they are not frustrating VW Group F1 plans Next / Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Practice report

Austrian GP: Sainz quickest from Leclerc, Verstappen in FP2

Carlos Sainz fractionally led Charles Leclerc to complete a Ferrari 1-2 over Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second practice ahead of Formula 1's 2022 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

Matt Kew
By:
Austrian GP: Sainz quickest from Leclerc, Verstappen in FP2

The Spaniard eked out a slender 0.05s margin over his teammate as the Scuderia pair also dominated the lap count, combining to accrue more than 80 laps of data ahead of the Saturday race.

Sprint race pole-sitter Verstappen, meanwhile, was closer to two tenths adrift of the headline times but did appear to show the most impressive long-run pace, as the Alpines moved ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez.

It was with 25 minutes of the hour remaining that the Ferraris surged towards the top of the timing screens as they bolted on a set of the fastest-available C5 soft tyres.

Leclerc buzzed the timing line in 1m08.660s to sit provisionally fastest and would not improve from there, as he dropped 0.9s over his next few laps to assess the durability of the red-walled tyre.

With 18 minutes to run, then Sainz laid down the benchmark for the session, completing the 2.68-mile lap in 1m08.610s to find five hundredths over Leclerc and top the times.

He was just two laps shy of Leclerc, 40 versus 42, but will start the sprint race from third place, one spot behind his teammate, the Monegasque eclipsed in qualifying by Verstappen late on.

The defending champion ended the session third, dropping 0.168s adrift of the quickest Ferrari as Verstappen ended the practice running at Red Bull's home track on a 1m08.778s.

Verstappen had set the pace during the early part of the session, when there was a focus on race pace, although teams did split between targeting the sprint contest or full grand prix.

The Alfa Romeo, Haas and Aston Martin cars ventured out first in the hour-long morning run and were joined by the McLaren of Lando Norris, who gained an early tow from Leclerc across the line to post a 1m10.670s effort on medium tyres to initially head the pack.

Verstappen did not join the action until five minutes in, with Red Bull seemingly placing an emphasis on the sprint race simulation by running on softs while Ferrari kept medium tyres.

With the advantage of C5 compound, Verstappen's first representative effort stopped the clock at 1m09.170s to surpass Sainz by 0.3s and Leclerc, then running in third place.

Verstappen then lowered that to a 1m09.067s to claw four tenths ahead and after being told to hold fifth gear between Turns 6 and 7, dipped into the 1m08s with a 1m08.966s effort.

That placed Verstappen 0.2s ahead of Sainz's best early run as part of the race runs, with Leclerc 0.6s off the ultimate pace even if his stint average was quicker than his teammate.

Russell entered the session after 11 minutes following repairs to the floor and gearbox after his Q3 shunt at the final corner, the Mercedes emerging on soft tyres to run third quickest as part of the race runs.

He sat on a 1m09.240s, 0.3s adrift of Verstappen, while splitting the Ferrari pair, who then allowed a couple of errors to slip in - Leclerc running off at Turn 3, Sainz locking up at T1.

As Perez continued to miss out on the fight at the front of the leaderboard, it allowed the Alpines to come to the fore in the overall times as Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon traded places.

It was eventually two-time champion Alonso that had the measure, lapping in 1m08.832s to find a narrow 0.16s over Ocon, with Perez ultimately sixth on a 1m09.179s.

The Mexican will start the sprint race from 13th, having had his Q3 times deleted for a late track limits violation in Q2 that prevented Pierre Gasly from taking part in the top-10 shootout for sprint race pole.

George Russell, the only driver to adopt the slowest hard tyre, was classified seventh.

Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was ninth behind former stablemate Valtteri Bottas, the seven-time champion not emerging until just 14 minutes were left as a legacy of his hefty Q3 shunt.

Hamilton only set one fast lap on the softs, posting a 1m09.350s to end up ninth ahead of Lando Norris, the McLaren making up lost time following its brake issues in Q2.

Lance Stroll pipped Gasly, while Sebastian Vettel ran 13th fastest - his session including a run over the serrated kerb on the edge of the final corner to shed a chunk of carbon fibre.

Zhou Guanyu was 14th fastest over Mick Schumacher, Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo as Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda and Nicholas Latifi brought up the rear.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 40 1'08.610
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 43 1'08.660 0.050
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull 32 1'08.778 0.168
4 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 21 1'08.832 0.222
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 24 1'08.848 0.238
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 36 1'09.179 0.569
7 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 33 1'09.240 0.630
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 26 1'09.251 0.641
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 14 1'09.350 0.740
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 38 1'09.519 0.909
11 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 43 1'09.525 0.915
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Red Bull 37 1'09.579 0.969
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 44 1'09.602 0.992
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 36 1'09.665 1.055
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 32 1'09.700 1.090
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 34 1'09.740 1.130
17 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 34 1'09.852 1.242
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 34 1'09.960 1.350
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 39 1'10.005 1.395
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 36 1'10.261 1.651
View full results
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
