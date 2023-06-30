Austrian GP: Latest F1 technical images explained

It's the ninth round of the season, the first of four European races this coming month where the updates should flow thick and fast.

McLaren has a large package of updates available in Austria as it looks to return to the front of the midfield pack. And, whilst there are no changes on the front wing at this race, it will likely make changes here at both Silverstone and the Hungaroring in the coming weeks.

Packed in beneath the chassis and above the bib, Red Bull has a collection of its ancillaries, while the bib damper it has in use is different to the one used last season.

A Red Bull mechanic checks the rear wing for compliance ahead of its use in free practice.

A look at the rear brake assembly on the RB19 which features a fairing to surround the disc, albeit smaller than the one used at the front of the car.

The Ferrari SF-23 set up with the mono-pillar rear wing arrangement and the diagonally trimmed endplate tip section.

Ferrari's new front wing features a revised endplate and flap configuration, whilst the vanity panel for the nose has been set back from the leading edge of the second element and slimmed down slightly.

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has also made changes to the front portion of its floor for the Austrian Grand Prix, with all of the floor fences adjusted to better suit the flow characteristics now set out by the change in front wing and to enhance the alterations already made downstream on the floor's edge in Spain.

Ferrari's front brake arrangement mid-build, prior to the disc fairing being installed.

The sidepod and engine cover bodywork from the W14 prior to its installation shows how the various pieces are joined together. Also note there are more openings in the upper surface of the sidepod as the team deals with the challenges posed by the venue, which is at altitude.

A close-up of the new endplate design employed by Ferrari in its latest update, which features a more curved leading edge, a more traditional diveplane arrangement that's sat back from the leading edge and a reworking of the flap junctions.

For comparison, the older specification wing, which features an S-shaped diveplane that's mounted on the leading edge of the endplate, a more triangular leading edge and a different flap juncture configuration.

The front wing endplate on the Alpine A523, which features a knurled leading edge and a top-line cutout.

Mercedes' rear wing arrangement for the Austrian Grand Prix appears to feature the more traditional tip cutout, rather than the full panel version, at least at this stage. Also, note the DRS mechanism is uncovered in this image too.

Alpine with sensors mounted on the rear wing to help ascertain if the relatively new configuration is performing as anticipated.

A nice view of the Alpine A523's rear-end internals, with the main exhaust outlet notably crowning over the top of the rear suspension elements.

Alfa Romeo's front wing features a deeper chord in the middle portion of the upper flaps to help balance the car, while also providing a healthy dose of curvature across the span to help promote outwash.

A look at the rear brake and suspension assembly on the Alfa Romeo C43, which also features a fairing for the brake disc.

Haas introduced this new wing specification last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix, but it only featured on Kevin Magnussen's car. The layout is very similar to their old specification but has a couple of notable new features, including a single mounting pillar and teardrop-shaped flap pivots.

For comparison, here's the old specification rear wing, which the team has mounted on one of its cars in Austria again too.

An interesting view inside the AlphaTauri AT04's sidepods reveals not only the cooler arrangement but also the baffle mounted above the coolers in order to better manage the internal flow.

AlphaTauri's rear wing, which notably has the squared-off tip section that not only alters the wing's span but also how the tip vortex is formed.

Under the main brake drum cover, Aston Martin has a fairing which not only covers the disc but also features an outlet and a run-off for the airflow so it can move effectively in the void between the two covers. A semi-circular strake is also present in order to help direct the passage of flow.

Williams' rear wing has a notably high corner apex where the mainplane and endplate meet.

A look at the internal brake disc fairing and caliper design on the Red Bull RB19 without the outer brake drum in place.

A closer look at the brake caliper and the tube-like fins used to help manage temperatures.