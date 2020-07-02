Austrian Grand Prix: Thursday’s best F1 images
Formula 1 is back! Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the F1 circus descends on the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Click on the images below to cycle through them...
Safety information board
Photo by: Jon Noble
Media centre
Photo by: Jon Noble
Media centre
Photo by: Jon Noble
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari looks at Matteo Nannini, Jenzer Motorsport whilst he walks the track
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of MCL35 infront of We Race As One logo
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The Racing Point Team outside the garage
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren Team Member in the pit lane
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Wear face mask reminder on start finish straight
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Safety Car with We Race As One Logo
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Steven Tee, Photographer
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wings of McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Podium being prepared
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing in the press conference
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
TV cameraman
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Engine cover of Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
General View
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing walks the track with his team
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri walks the track
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Grandstand
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Related video
trending Today
Latest news
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Austrian GP
|Sub-event
|Thursday