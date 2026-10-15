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"Avengers: Doomsday" is coming to the United States Grand Prix
The special livery will be displayed in downtown Austin from 19 to 24 October
Alex Harrington
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 3:04 PM
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Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
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Williams is bringing its Marvel livery to the 2026 United States Grand Prix, but Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz won't be racing in it.
The Williams F1 team will be putting a painted show car in the team's Fan Zone in Austin. While the livery received a round of compliments from fans, it will purely be a display piece rather than anything that actually drives a lap at the Circuit of the Americas. Still, if you like a Hollywood-sized crossover with your favourite motorsport, then this is the one you'll want to look out for.
Williams revealed the news today on Instagram, with the caption reading: "You saw it at Comic Con, now see it in our Austin Fan Zone… This special Marvel livery is coming to the show car in the Austin Fan Zone – we can't wait for you to see it in person!"
The Doom-inspired car received crazy amounts of engagement, with the post accumulating almost 130,000 likes and over 500 comments. The enthusiasm around the partnership is palpable.
Where is the Fan Zone?
The Williams Fan Zone can be found at 800 Congress Avenue in downtown Austin. It will be there from 19 to 24 October, while the grand prix takes place on the 25th. The show car will be on full display for fans of the championship, and both driver Alex Albon and team principal James Vowles will make an appearance.
Williams is also running COTA simulators, a Zoox autonomous mobility experience and a Komatsu truck simulator, plus an "Austin Edition" of the Marvel comic.
A Comic Con reveal
The livery debuted earlier this month at New York Comic Con. On 8 October, Williams said it was joining Marvel to coincide with the run-up to the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday.
The Marvel booth had the same show car on display alongside superhero-inspired race suits that were available to be won by fans. 2000 special-edition comics with an exclusive cover were also up for grabs. This all comes after the team and Marvel confirmed their partnership through Iron Man Racing Towards Doom, a comic book written by Ethan Sacks that featured Albon, Sainz and Vowles alongside Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow as they defended the Formula 1 championship from Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday will follow on 18 December later this year, when Robert Downey Jr, who originally played Iron Man, will take on the character Doctor Doom in what is expected to be a record-breaking release.
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