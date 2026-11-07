Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Ayao Komatsu: Esteban Ocon axing ‘surprised everybody at Haas’

Haas team boss reflects on the decision to dismiss Ocon before the end of the season

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 1:13 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

Ayao Komatsu says “everybody was surprised” when he told the Haas squad that Esteban Ocon wouldn’t compete for the outfit in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Ocon was dropped by Haas after a falling-out following Friday practice at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Despite widespread speculation, what actually occurred remains unknown – other than a disagreement with race engineer Laura Mueller over run plans in FP2, which was broadcast over team radio.

Ocon was replaced by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, who had driven in FP1, for the remainder of the Mexican weekend and won’t return to the cockpit this season. This weekend at the Brazilian GP, Haas 2027 recruit Rafael Camara is making his F1 debut alongside regular Oliver Bearman.

“On Saturday morning when I had to tell the boys and girls here, ‘Esteban's not driving anymore, Ryo is in the car’, of course everybody was surprised,” team principal Komatsu said.

“Like I said to them, normally, inside the team especially I want to be as transparent as possible, as informed, so that you understand the context. But I cannot really say much more.”

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Komatsu was adamant he couldn’t delve into details regarding the Ocon situation but admitted to learning about how to handle drivers during his time working with the Frenchman.

“Every day is a learning,” he said. “Seriously, every day you are faced with something new; you're always learning, always. Of course, it's almost two years working with Esteban; it's taught me a lot. So, it's a continuous learning experience.”

Meanwhile, Oliver Bearman has found himself in the role of a lead driver, with rookies alongside him at Haas, though he clarified his mindset “hasn’t changed”.

“Of course it's strange not having Esteban here, and it's obviously a challenging situation for everybody,” Bearman added. “I really do feel for him. Of course the situation is complicated, and things have changed.

“I just hope that it doesn't cause disruption. At least last week I wouldn't say that it caused any disruption at all. If anything it's a positive now that we have Rafa in the car for these events, and that is also preparing us as a team for next year.”

Read Also:

So what is Bearman expecting as he teams up with F2’s current championship leader?

“Honestly, I'm excited to have a team-mate that's going to push me really hard,” he said. “Of course, I've had that across the years, Esteban pushed me hard. But Rafa is also going to be a very strong competitor.

“For us as competitive people, as racing drivers, you want someone that pushes you to the next level, and that's the best way to get the most out of the team, for sure.”

Additional reporting by Jake Boxall-Legge and Filip Cleeren

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article F1 Brazil GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli dominates as Ferrari endures a nightmare Friday

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





Ferrari slow on straights, struggling in corners: ‘One of the worst feelings’ for Charles Leclerc



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



3 h



Ferrari slow on straights, struggling in corners: ‘One of the worst feelings’ for Charles Leclerc





F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



20 h



F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

Esteban Ocon





Esteban Ocon's F1 career may be ending, but his story is one of success



Formula 1



Formula 1



Esteban Ocon's F1 career may be ending, but his story is one of success





Rafael Camara to debut in F1 Brazil GP as Esteban Ocon out at Haas



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Rafael Camara to debut in F1 Brazil GP as Esteban Ocon out at Haas





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

More from

Haas F1 Team





How raw talent Rafa Camara feels ahead of 'very surprising' F1 home debut in Brazil



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



How raw talent Rafa Camara feels ahead of 'very surprising' F1 home debut in Brazil





Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027





What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?



Formula 1



What’s the state of play at F1’s smallest team?

Latest news





Jorge Martin faces 'very difficult' challenge at Qatar GP as pain strikes back in qualifying



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



4 min



Jorge Martin faces 'very difficult' challenge at Qatar GP as pain strikes back in qualifying





Ayao Komatsu: Esteban Ocon axing ‘surprised everybody at Haas’



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



10 min



Ayao Komatsu: Esteban Ocon axing ‘surprised everybody at Haas’





MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi storms to pole ahead of Marc Marquez



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Qatar GP



39 min



MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi storms to pole ahead of Marc Marquez





F1 Brazil GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli dominates as Ferrari endures a nightmare Friday



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



39 min



F1 Brazil GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli dominates as Ferrari endures a nightmare Friday

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP





How F1’s rules got to be so complex



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How F1’s rules got to be so complex





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe