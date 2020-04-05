Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
235 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Nostalgia

The day Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher

shares
comments
Slider
List

Start: Ricardo Patrese, Williams Renault, Nigel Mansell, Williams Renault, Ayrton Senna, McLaren Honda, Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford

Start: Ricardo Patrese, Williams Renault, Nigel Mansell, Williams Renault, Ayrton Senna, McLaren Honda, Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford
1/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B, Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A, Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B, Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A, Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B
2/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda
3/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda
4/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford
5/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A Honda leads Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A and Martin Brundle, Benetton B191B Ford

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A Honda leads Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford, Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A and Martin Brundle, Benetton B191B Ford
6/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford

Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford
7/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford
8/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda
9/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford
10/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda
11/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B Renault, leads Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B Renault, leads Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault
12/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Pierluigi Martini, Dallara BMS-192 Ferrari

Pierluigi Martini, Dallara BMS-192 Ferrari
13/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Mika Häkkinen, Lotus 102D Ford, Johnny Herbert, Lotus 102D Ford

Mika Häkkinen, Lotus 102D Ford, Johnny Herbert, Lotus 102D Ford
14/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault
15/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

The Honda engine in one of the McLaren MP4-7A

The Honda engine in one of the McLaren MP4-7A
16/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Mechanics work on the car of Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda

Mechanics work on the car of Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-7A Honda
17/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Martin Brundle, Benetton

Martin Brundle, Benetton
18/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Jean-Claude Migeot, Ferrari Aerodynamicist

Jean-Claude Migeot, Ferrari Aerodynamicist
19/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Ivan Capelli, Ferrari F92A

Ivan Capelli, Ferrari F92A
20/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Lisa Dennis, and Ron Dennis, McLaren team principal

Lisa Dennis, and Ron Dennis, McLaren team principal
21/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford leads Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford leads Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A
22/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Olivier Grouillard, Tyrrell with a gearbox problem

Olivier Grouillard, Tyrrell with a gearbox problem
23/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Mauricio Gugelmin, Jordan 192 Yamaha

Mauricio Gugelmin, Jordan 192 Yamaha
24/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Thierry Boutsen, Ligier JS37 Renault

Thierry Boutsen, Ligier JS37 Renault
25/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Andrea de Cesaris, Tyrrell 020B Ilmor

Andrea de Cesaris, Tyrrell 020B Ilmor
26/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault
27/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Christian Fittipaldi, Minardi M191B Lamborghini

Christian Fittipaldi, Minardi M191B Lamborghini
28/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A

Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A
29/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Thierry Boutsen, Ligier JS37

Thierry Boutsen, Ligier JS37
30/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Pierluigi Martini, Dallara BMS-192 Ferrari

Pierluigi Martini, Dallara BMS-192 Ferrari
31/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B, takes the chequered flag

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B, takes the chequered flag
32/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B Renault
33/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

Podium: second place Riccardo Patrese, Willams, Race winner Nigel Mansell, Williams, third place Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Podium: second place Riccardo Patrese, Willams, Race winner Nigel Mansell, Williams, third place Michael Schumacher, Benetton
34/36

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Podium: Race winner Nigel Mansell, Williams

Podium: Race winner Nigel Mansell, Williams
35/36

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Podium: third place Michael Schumacher, Benetton

Podium: third place Michael Schumacher, Benetton
36/36

Photo by: Sutton Images

By:
Apr 5, 2020, 3:30 PM

Ayrton Senna never enjoyed the best of fortunes at his home grand prix, and although he’d managed to conquer gearbox problems to win at Interlagos in 1991, mechanical issues came back to haunt him a year later – and put him squarely in the sights of Michael Schumacher. Michael, seemingly unaware of Ayrton’s problems, would hit out after the race – believing Senna had been “playing some kind of game”.

The 1992 season was a Williams walkover, and Brazil would play host to the third 1-2 thus far for the Renault-powered team. Nigel Mansell overcame a fast-starting Riccardo Patrese for victory, so the real race was for third, which Senna was determined to take…

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B Renault leads at the start

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B Renault leads at the start

Photo by: Sutton Images

His new McLaren-Honda was over 2s off the Williams pair when healthy in qualifying, but about six-tenths of a second quicker than Schumacher’s Benetton B191B (a development of the 1991 car that would serve the team until the definitive ’92 car became available in Round 4). However, it became apparent early on that Senna was encountering problems, waving his right arm in the air as he crossed the start/finish line.

With his laptimes getting ever slower – Senna’s fastest lap was only 21st fastest out of the 26-car field! – he managed to hold up a train comprising Schumacher, Jean Alesi (Ferrari), Martin Brundle (Benetton), Pierluigi Martini (Dallara), Karl Wendlinger (March) and Thierry Boutsen (Ligier). On the debut of the McLaren MP4/7A, Senna’s Honda V12 had developed a misfire that would eventually prove terminal – but that didn’t stop him from fighting hard while being cheered on by his adoring Paulista fans.

Senna had already startled Schumacher once, by coming back at him around the first corner, making up for a poor start having been boxed-in by the slow-away Mansell. Senna clung tight around the outside of the German through the left-hander, and decisively claimed the position of the following right turn as Schumacher wisely backed out.

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B, Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A, Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B

Riccardo Patrese, Williams FW14B, Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14B, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A, Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B

Photo by: Sutton Images

Senna pulled away until his engine began to misfire at high revs. “It cut out suddenly and in full straights, at 250km/h [155.5mph], as if I had taken my foot off the gas,” Senna said afterwards.

At the beginning of lap eight, Schumacher whistled past Senna on the long drag out of the final corner, as Senna’s engine continued to prove troublesome, but the Brazilian wasn’t about to give it up. While Schumacher clearly thought his wounded rival wouldn’t re-challenge for the position, Senna typically dived down his inside into Turn 1 and reclaimed third.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/7A

Photo by: Sutton Images

Now back in front, Senna tried to cure his problem by twice turning off the ignition to recycle the ECU, and also began to short-shift while altering the fuel mixture in a vain attempt to bring it back to full working order. The effect of this variation in pace would infuriate Schumacher.

“I was quicker than him and he was playing some kind of game, which surprised me, I wouldn't have expected this style of driving from a three-time world champion,” Schumacher fumed. “For the first 10 laps he was going as fast as he could but then just made it very difficult for me to overtake. He braked in the slow corner, and then accelerated and drove away on the straight.

“Eventually when he allowed me to overtake him, he slipstreamed me and overtook me. This kind of driving gave the others close behind me the opportunity to overtake me and I feel upset about this.” 

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford leads Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A

Michael Schumacher, Benetton B191B Ford leads Jean Alesi, Ferrari F92A

Photo by: Sutton Images

Indeed, on a couple of occasions Schumacher found himself having to defend from Alesi’s Ferrari. After another five laps of toiling in Senna’s wake, Schumacher finally made a move stick on lap 13 – by which time he was well over 30s behind the Williams duo.

By lap 18 Senna called it a day, having slowly fallen down the order. He ended his race with one final huge angry rev of his ailing power unit before stomping off.

Read Also:

Senna described his issue as “a serious and intermittent engine cut-out”. He added: “The effect of this was totally unpredictable and could occur four or five times on one lap and or not at all on the next.

“At times the cut-out was so bad that it felt as if I had applied the brakes. I continued with this problem, trying to cover it in the hope that it would eventually go away, while at the same time raising my arm to warn the drivers behind of my problem.

“The cut-out did not go away and was the reason behind my retirement – it was really dangerous to be driving under those conditions.”

The Honda engine in one of the McLaren MP4-7A

The Honda engine in one of the McLaren MP4-7A

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

With Senna out, and Schumacher all but guaranteed the final spot on the podium, the race’s drama didn’t end there. Alesi clattered into Brundle at Turn 1, mortally wounding the Briton’s Benetton. Brundle went looking for the Frenchman at the Ferrari pit, in search of an apology, only to be told he was still in the race (he’d finish fourth).

There was also drama in the Ligier camp: As Erik Comas was in the process of passing Johnny Herbert’s Lotus, Comas’s teammate Thierry Boutsen went for a gap that didn’t exist, hitting both Comas and the wall. Comas was sent flying into Herbert, putting the Lotus out too.

Related video

Next article
Motorsport Heroes: Massa on his big F1 break with Ferrari

Previous article

Motorsport Heroes: Massa on his big F1 break with Ferrari

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Michael Schumacher Shop Now , Ayrton Senna Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Canadian GP

Canadian GP

11 Jun - 14 Jun
FP1 Starts in
67 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
16:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 12 Jun
Fri 12 Jun
20:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
16:00
11:00
QU
Sat 13 Jun
Sat 13 Jun
19:00
14:00
Race
Sun 14 Jun
Sun 14 Jun
19:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

My job in racing: F1 scrutineer

2
Ferrari

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017

Latest videos

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019 01:41
Formula 1

Reverse Silverstone lap in F1 2019

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna 05:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - The F1 Cars Of Ayrton Senna

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1 02:01
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Benetton in F1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1 02:32
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - Ferrari in F1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1 02:52
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats - McLaren in F1

Latest news

The day Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher
F1

The day Senna enraged an unknowing Schumacher

Motorsport Heroes: Massa on his big F1 break with Ferrari
F1

Motorsport Heroes: Massa on his big F1 break with Ferrari

The day Button won while standing still
F1

The day Button won while standing still

Norris enjoying more serious Veloce/Motorsport Games events
eSpt

Norris enjoying more serious Veloce/Motorsport Games events

How a fist shake may have cost F1’s youngest poleman a win
F1

How a fist shake may have cost F1’s youngest poleman a win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.