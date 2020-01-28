How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
288 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
302 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Now
Previous
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy

shares
comments
How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy
By:
Jan 28, 2020, 8:55 PM

Renowned technical analyst and illustrator Giorgio Piola has been an ever-present figure in the F1 paddock for over 50 years, meticulously dissecting the technological advances made within the sport throughout. For the first time in his illustrious career, Piola has revisited a handful of his illustrations to create a new legacy collection, focused on four of the cars driven and made famous by Ayrton Senna.

The new collection – available by clicking here – will breathe new life into these already highly-detailed illustrations, marrying his illustrative work of the past with the modern techniques he employs today.

The Piola story

Speaking freely about his craft, Piola characterizes his time in the paddock as having three distinct chapters – the first of which comprises a time when he would sit at his drawing board for up to 40 days, creating some extremely large and exquisitely detailed cutaway drawings, laying bare the technical detail of the machine he was focused on.

These are pieces of art in their own right and feature techniques that make each aspect of the car jump off the page and tell their own story – such as this fantastic Lotus 72D below...

Lotus 72D 1972 detailed overview

Lotus 72D 1972 detailed overview

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Carving out a career that had previously not existed in Formula 1 led to Piola’s stock rising considerably, and he soon found that demand for his illustrative work had accelerated around the world. In order to meet these demands he reacted much like the sport he captures, innovating, adapting and thinking laterally to meet the needs of this new challenge.

During this chapter in his career the fax machine had become the means by which his work would be distributed and meant they could be published before he’d even arrived back from a Grand Prix weekend. This required a cleaner, more simplistic technique, the drawings becoming more like sketches when compared with those that had come before them…

Toleman TG184 1984 rear wings detail

Toleman TG184 1984 rear wings detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The third chapter of his illustrious career began in the mid-’90s, when Piola began to develop the computer-aided techniques he’s continued to develop over the last few decades. This method has allowed him to amalgamate his previous techniques – high detail, highlighting for conveying areas of change or critical focus and a new high level of aesthetic appeal from the rich colorization of the subject matter – such as this amazing Ferrari 2003-GA below. 

Ferrari F2003-GA exploded view

Ferrari F2003-GA exploded view

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Legacy Collection

The four cars that have been painstakingly remastered for this new legacy collection are: the Toleman TG184, Lotus 99T, McLaren MP4/4 and McLaren MP4/5. Click on the arrows below to see how Giorgio has colourized the McLaren...

Slider
List

Giorgio Piola's original black and white illustration of the McLaren MP4/4

Giorgio Piola's original black and white illustration of the McLaren MP4/4
1/2

Giorgio Piola's colourized illustration of the McLaren MP4/4

Giorgio Piola's colourized illustration of the McLaren MP4/4
2/2

The final product, which uses Piola’s modern colourisation techniques and took approximately 6-8 hours per car to complete.

How Piola revisited them

The original images, all of which were created in the second chapter of Piola’s career, were a little tired and had to be digitally cleaned once scanned. The images still carry their original thicker line DNA too, which adds character to the colorized conversion that might have otherwise been lost had the illustrations been done from scratch. Here are the originals, and the story behind each car...

Toleman TG184 1984 detailed overview

Toleman TG184 1984 detailed overview

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Toleman TG184 was a unique design from Rory Byrne, featuring a tandem rear wing setup that proved to be extremely effective at a rain-soaked Monaco GP. Senna had started down in 13th and produced a wet-weather masterclass, scything his way through the field until he eventually took the lead. 

The result was later overturned due to the timing of the red flag that ended the race, but it was a defining moment in the Brazilian’s career and gave the F1 world its first glimpse of a rare talent.

Lotus 99T 1987 detailed side view

Lotus 99T 1987 detailed side view

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Senna went on to enjoy success with Lotus and Renault, but it was in '87 – the first year of the Lotus-Honda partnership – that the Senna-Lotus partnership delivered its best results, the Camel-liveried, active suspension-equipped 99T helping Senna to two victories and eight podiums.

McLaren MP4-4 1988 overall view

McLaren MP4-4 1988 overall view

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The McLaren MP4/4 was a formidable machine and one that was victorious at every race in 1988, except one. Senna recorded eight victories that season and stood on the podium a further three times, allowing him to collect the most coveted prize in the sport – his first drivers' world championship.

The Steve Nichols-designed MP4/4 carried forth the technology of its forebears, but the influence of Gordon Murray’s lowline design philosophy, first seen at Brabham, was also present. Like the BT55 the drivers were reclined much further in the cockpit than had previously been considered conventional, whilst the V6 turbocharged Honda engine and gearbox also sat as low as possible in order that the team could get the maximum from their aerodynamic package.

McLaren MP4-5B 1990

McLaren MP4-5B 1990

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The MP4/5B helped deliver Senna’s second drivers championship and featured a reworked Honda V10 engine. It was an anecdote regarding Honda’s 10-cylinder engine that Piola recalled when discussing this car, as he had a good relationship with Osamu Goto, Honda’s chief designer (below). 

Ayrton Senna, McLaren Honda MP4/5B with Honda engine guru Osamu Goto

Ayrton Senna, McLaren Honda MP4/5B with Honda engine guru Osamu Goto

Photo by: Sutton Images

He talked about how rumours had been circulating about their V10 engine before the V6 turbocharged engines were banned for 1989. Piola, having bumped into Honda’s Osamu Goto in the morning at the German GP, asked: “How many engines do you have in the test bank, in order that you will be reliable?” Goto looked at Piola, smiled and said: “Possible 4 o’clock” and promptly left. 

A bewildered Piola, unable to fathom his response went about his day, until at a certain moment, strolling through the F1 Paddock, Goto appeared again, stopped Piola in his tracks and said: “10, 10 in the test bank” – then disappeared once again!

Looking at his watch, Piola realised what had happened. It was 4pm and while Osamu Goto was the one responsible for the Honda programme in Formula 1, he had waited for permission from Honda in Japan before he could reveal this detail to Piola.

The Legacy collection of fine art prints and posters can be found by clicking here –  where you’ll be able to take advantage of a special introductory offer that includes a four poster set when you buy any of the five fine art prints.

Read Also:

Next article
Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”

Previous article

Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

2
Supercars

Holdsworth to retain Tickford Supercars seat

3
TCR Australia

Morgan Park completes 2020 TCR Australia schedule

4
MotoGP

Petrucci reveals late-2019 crisis of confidence

5
Formula 1

Williams adds Red Bull, Renault engineers in key tech roles

Latest videos

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy
F1

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy

Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”
F1

Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car
F1

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

Haas unveils launch date for its 2020 F1 car
F1

Haas unveils launch date for its 2020 F1 car

Williams adds Red Bull, Renault engineers in key tech roles
F1

Williams adds Red Bull, Renault engineers in key tech roles

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.