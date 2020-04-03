How Senna’s first title year began with a black flag in Brazil
Ayrton Senna won the Formula 1 World Championship in 1988, but as our video above explains, his title campaign got off to a terrible start when he was disqualified from his home race!
Ayrton Senna, McLaren, Ron Dennis, Mclaren Chief Executive
1/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, Jo Ramirez
2/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
The cars leave the starting grid without Senna
3/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, leads Nigel Mansell, Williams FW12 Judd, Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187/88C
4/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-4 Honda, joins race in spare car
5/20
Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch
Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T Honda V6, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, Riccardo Patrese, Williams
6/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Eddie Cheever, Arrows A10B Megatron
7/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Thierry Boutsen, Benetton B188 Ford, Gabriele Tarquini, Coloni FC188 Ford
8/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Fans of Ayrton Senna
9/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda is black flagged
10/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, DQ, on the pit gantry with Gordon Murray and Ron Dennis
11/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4
12/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Andreas De Ceraris, Rial ACR1 Ford V8
13/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T-Honda
14/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T Honda, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari F1/87-88C
15/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Alex Caffi, Dallara Ford
16/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4, takes the chequered flag
17/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Race winner Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 parks his car on the start and finish straight
18/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Gerhard Berger, third place Nelson Piquet
19/20
Photo by: Sutton Images
Nigel Mansell, Williams FW12-Judd, Patrick Head, Frank Dernie
20/20
Photo by: Motorsport Images
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Brazilian GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
How Senna’s first title year began with a black flag in Brazil
