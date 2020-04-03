Formula 1
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Nostalgia

How Senna’s first title year began with a black flag in Brazil

shares
comments
By:
Apr 3, 2020, 7:16 PM

Ayrton Senna won the Formula 1 World Championship in 1988, but as our video above explains, his title campaign got off to a terrible start when he was disqualified from his home race!

Click on the arrows below to scroll through some more great photos of that weekend courtesy of Motorsport Images.

Slider
List

Ayrton Senna, McLaren, Ron Dennis, Mclaren Chief Executive

Ayrton Senna, McLaren, Ron Dennis, Mclaren Chief Executive
1/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, Jo Ramirez

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, Jo Ramirez
2/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The cars leave the starting grid without Senna

The cars leave the starting grid without Senna
3/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, leads Nigel Mansell, Williams FW12 Judd, Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187/88C

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, leads Nigel Mansell, Williams FW12 Judd, Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187/88C
4/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-4 Honda, joins race in spare car

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-4 Honda, joins race in spare car
5/20

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T Honda V6, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, Riccardo Patrese, Williams

Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T Honda V6, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari, Riccardo Patrese, Williams
6/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Eddie Cheever, Arrows A10B Megatron

Eddie Cheever, Arrows A10B Megatron
7/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Thierry Boutsen, Benetton B188 Ford, Gabriele Tarquini, Coloni FC188 Ford

Thierry Boutsen, Benetton B188 Ford, Gabriele Tarquini, Coloni FC188 Ford
8/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Fans of Ayrton Senna

Fans of Ayrton Senna
9/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda is black flagged

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda is black flagged
10/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, DQ, on the pit gantry with Gordon Murray and Ron Dennis

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/4 Honda, DQ, on the pit gantry with Gordon Murray and Ron Dennis
11/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4
12/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Andreas De Ceraris, Rial ACR1 Ford V8

Andreas De Ceraris, Rial ACR1 Ford V8
13/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T-Honda

Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T-Honda
14/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T Honda, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari F1/87-88C

Nelson Piquet, Lotus 100T Honda, Michele Alboreto, Ferrari F1/87-88C
15/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Alex Caffi, Dallara Ford

Alex Caffi, Dallara Ford
16/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4, takes the chequered flag

Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4, takes the chequered flag
17/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Race winner Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 parks his car on the start and finish straight

Race winner Alain Prost, McLaren MP4/4 parks his car on the start and finish straight
18/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Gerhard Berger, third place Nelson Piquet

Podium: race winner Alain Prost, second place Gerhard Berger, third place Nelson Piquet
19/20

Photo by: Sutton Images

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW12-Judd, Patrick Head, Frank Dernie

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW12-Judd, Patrick Head, Frank Dernie
20/20

Photo by: Motorsport Images

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Author Charles Bradley

