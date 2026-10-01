Ayrton Senna's 1991 Honda NSX to go under the hammer for eye-watering sum

A 1991 Honda NSX previously owned by three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna will go under the hammer in London on 31 October and is expected to reach between £500,000 and £800,000.

Chassis T000233, which is in Formula Red with a contrasting black roof, was one of three NSX models allocated to the Brazilian driver. The legendary car boasts a six-cylinder three-litre engine producing 271bhp and can accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 165mph.

"It was imported by Honda Automobil de Portugal and registered on 22 March 1991 with the number “SX-25-59”. The NSX was stored in Lisbon and delivered to Senna every time he arrived in the country," the official auction listing from RM Sotheby's states.

After Senna's tragic passing at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, the NSX remained in Portugal until it was sold to Robert McKagan and moved to the UK.

The Briton sold the NSX in 2024, after which it was returned to Japan with the new owners. It has since been imported back to the UK and offered for sale once again.

Senna was involved in testing the Honda NSX, as the Japanese manufacturer attempted to rival Ferrari and Porsche. Senna famously tested the NSX at the Suzuka Circuit, home of the Japanese Grand Prix, when he described the chassis as "a little fragile".

"His precise feedback prompted Honda to stiffen the frame by 50 per cent and refine the suspension tuning," the auction listing states.

The iconic supercar also featured in the 1992 documentary Racing Is in My Blood.

Also included in RM Sotheby's The London Auction 2026 are a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT, a 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupe, a 1988 Ferrari F40 and a 1994 Lamborghini Diablo SE30, among many others.