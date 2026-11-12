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Ayrton Senna's 1994 Williams F1 car heads to auction with $6million estimate

An Ayrton Senna-driven Williams FW16 from the 1994 Formula 1 season is set to go up for auction in New York

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 11:43 AM

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FW16B-01

Photo by: RM Sotheby's





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A Williams FW16 driven by three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna in his final season in the series is going under the hammer in New York.

RM Sotheby's is offering chassis FW16B-01 in Sotheby's 'The Now & Contemporary Evening Auction', with an estimate of $4million to $6million (£2.95million to £4.45million). It is the first time the car has been put up for public sale.

When the Brazilian driver joined Williams from McLaren in 1994, the Grove outfit agreed that he would receive one of its chassis if it won that year's constructors' championship.

Senna tragically died at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, in chassis FW16-02. Williams went on to beat Benetton to the constructors' crown, while Damon Hill lost the drivers' title to Michael Schumacher by a single point. At the end of the year, the team kept its word and gave FW16B-01 to Senna's family.

According to RM Sotheby's, it is one of only two surviving FW16s that Senna drove, although he never raced the chassis himself. It was the spare car at the season-opening Brazilian Grand Prix, but Senna took it out for the race-day warm-up at Interlagos and set a quicker time than Schumacher, who went on to win.

Days later, he and Hill shared it in testing at Jerez, covering 842km across three sessions.

The Senna family owned the FW16B-01 from 1994 until 2024, with the car kept in Williams's care. The current owner bought it privately through RM Sotheby's. It has never been restored.

"Chassis FW16B-01 remained completely untouched for the following 30 years, with a notable exception being the addition of Senna’s personal seat, and is today presented in totally preserved, unrestored condition," the auction listing states.

"Acquired by the current owner in 2024 having been purchased from the Senna family via RM Sotheby’s, it has remained preserved and unused since."

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