Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Azerbaijan GP on Friday Next / Hamilton: F1 drivers should speak out despite Ben Sulayem criticism
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Analysis

Azerbaijan GP: Extra F1 technical developments from pitlane

Join us as we delve in for a second helping of the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Azerbaijan GP: Extra F1 technical developments from pitlane
AlphaTauri AT03 floor

AlphaTauri AT03 floor

AlphaTauri has opted to have an edge wing in the forward section of the floor, with the wing mounted astride a cutout.

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

The AT03’s front wing endplate has a couple of interesting features including the two bluff and out-turned flap transitions and the lower position of the infrared camera (when compared to many of its rivals).

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

An unusual view of the Aston Martin front wing, which is not only detached from the nosecone, enabling us to see some of the metalwork used to connect it, but it’s also missing the upper flaps too.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Here’s the front wing with the nosecone now attached, which has the sections of the upper flaps that are immobile attached to the side of the nose and the endplate.

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Aston Martin AMR22 front wing

Here, one of the Aston Martin mechanics is building up the wing and adding the upper flaps.

Aston Martin AMR22 garage

Aston Martin AMR22 garage

Inside the garage, the AMR22 is fitted with the lower downforce spoon-shaped rear wing and note that the floor has some ride height sensors fitted to the edge in order that data can be gathered during Free Practice.

Aston Martin AMR22 tech detail

Aston Martin AMR22 tech detail

You might have to take a second glance at this one to realise what you’re looking at – it’s the rear section of engine cover bodywork from the AMR22 and shows how high and wide the upper cooling outlet is.

Williams FW44 front wing

Williams FW44 front wing

The front wing and nosecones from the Williams FW44 are stacked up outside the garage in order that they can be handled more easily by the mechanics.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing

It’s a similar tactic for Alfa Romeo but, while Williams has taken a great deal of the headlines in regards to their reduction in paint on the car to save weight, you’ll note the C42’s front wing has also been stripped back as much as possible.

Alfa Romeo C42 garage

Alfa Romeo C42 garage

This shot of the C42 as it is prepared has plenty of detail for us to engage with, including the lower downforce rear wing, a view of the front of the steering wheel and both front and rear brake assemblies without the drum attached.

Haas VF-22 garage

Haas VF-22 garage

A similar shot of the Haas VF-22 allows us to see some of the details that might otherwise be covered up. Note how it has chopped out a section of the trailing edge of the rear wing’s upper flap to reduce drag. Haas has also added a Gurney flap to the trailing edge to help balance the car.

Haas VF22 rear wing

Haas VF22 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the trimmed upper flap on the Haas VF-22’s rear wing.

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

Alfa Romeo C42 front brake

A closeup of the Alfa Romeo C42’s front brake assembly without the drum attached reveals more detail on the internal brake disc fairing, which helps regulate temperatures and airflow.

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing

Alfa Romeo C42 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It’s a very gentle transition from the flat inboard section of the C42’s rear wing to the endplate arc as the team looks to find the right balance of downforce and drag. Also note the teardrop-shaped flap pivot, which is angled for better flow management and has a split line within for when DRS is deployed and the wing opens.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

A nice view of the Ferrari F1-75’s rear end, including the diffuser, beam wing, rear brake duct winglet cutouts and the spoon-shaped rear wing.

Ferrari F1-75 side

Ferrari F1-75 side

A closeup of the F1-75’s enlarged outer floor strake, which was added a few races ago, the inboard strake which resides above the leading edge of the floor and the bib winglet.

Ferrari F1-75 floor

Ferrari F1-75 floor

A closeup of the hanging tongue section on the F1-75’s floor.

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 rear wing detail

A closeup of the DRS actuator and pod fairing on the F1-75’s rear wing assembly.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing

Ferrari F1-75 front wing

As the Ferrari mechanics prepare for pitstop practice we get a brief glimpse beneath the nose and wing of the F1-75.

Ferrari F1-75 halo

Ferrari F1-75 halo

A closeup of the halo fairing on the Ferrari F1-75 which you’ll note has some winglets mounted atop.

McLaren MCL36 rear wing

McLaren MCL36 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear of the McLaren MCL36, the wing doesn’t have a Gurney flap on the trailing edge just yet, although it could be added if it needs to find some extra balance.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Azerbaijan GP on Friday
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Leclerc fastest in Azerbaijan GP on Friday
Next article

Hamilton: F1 drivers should speak out despite Ben Sulayem criticism

Hamilton: F1 drivers should speak out despite Ben Sulayem criticism
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco

Monaco GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane Monaco GP
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Latest news

Live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Final Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules

Wolff: Draggy Mercedes F1 "parachute" causing one-second Baku deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Draggy Mercedes F1 "parachute" causing one-second Baku deficit

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen chasing more front end from his Red Bull F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
2 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.