Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku Next / F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Practice report

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

By:

Red Bull's Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen set the pace during first free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, holding off Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in Baku.

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

Verstappen set the fastest time of the opening one-hour session with 10 minutes to go as drivers struggled for grip on the streets of Baku.

McLaren's Lando Norris was the first driver out on a hot and sunny track, followed out by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, and soon most drivers headed out to make the most of 2021's shortened free practice.

After a flurry of installation laps Ferrari drivers Sainz and Leclerc briefly headed the leaderboard on hard tyres, Leclerc vaulting over Sainz with a 1m45.664s.

The pair was soon leapfrogged by Norris and Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton, who used Pirelli's softest C5 tyres to set a 1m45.112s and then a 1m43.893s just before the 20-minute mark.

Redd Bull's Verstappen then claimed second on mediums, just two tenths behind the Briton.

Drivers were slowly finding speed on a slippery Baku Street Circuit, which saw its first on-track action in two years after the cancellation of the 2020 race.

AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda was the first driver to cause a yellow flag, going straight on in Turn 4 and getting stuck in the run-off area at the halfway point.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel had to take to the escape road in Turn 1 after missing his braking point, while Hamilton, Sainz and Pierre Gasly also had similar offs in Turn 15.

In the second half of the one-hour session Norris and Leclerc found time to settle in the top three, Leclerc just 0.028 behind Hamilton and Norris one tenth shy of the early benchmark.

Daniel Ricciardo then went top, putting down a 1m43.732 in the McLaren on softs. Norris was on his way to improving his teammate's time but spun out of the final corner, managing to rejoin safely after briefly pointing the wrong way.

Ferrari reclaimed a soft-shod 1-2 by virtue of Leclerc's 1m43.227s and Sainz' 1m43.521s.

After initially being held up by traffic, Verstappen finally moved up to the lead with 10 minutes on the clock, posting a 1m43.184s on softs.

His benchmark was 0.043s quicker than Leclerc and three tenths faster than Sainz as Ferrari seemed able to confirm its strong Monaco pace in Baku despite predictions it would struggle to do so.

Perez benefitted from Verstappen's tow to go fourth with a 1m43.630s, one tenth quicker than Ricciardo as the Australian enjoyed a solid showing.

Gasly was sixth ahead of Hamilton, Norris and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Valtteri Bottas rounded out the top 10 as neither of the Mercedes drivers managed to set a faster time at the end of the session, Bottas going off in Turn 2 on his final time around.

Kimi Raikkonen was 11th for Alfa Romeo, one tenth quicker than teammate Antonio Giovinazzi and nearly three tenths clear of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

After his early off, Tsunoda took 14th, narrowly ahead of Vettel and the second Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

George Russell was 17th for Williams, followed by teammate Nicholas Latifi.

Tsunoda was 18th after his early off, while Haas duo Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin propped up the timesheets. Mazepin made slight contact with the Turn 16 wall after spinning at the end of the session, with Schumacher also struggling for grip.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 19 1'43.184
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'43.227 0.043
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari Ferrari 20 1'43.521 0.337
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Honda 17 1'43.630 0.446
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren Mercedes 25 1'43.732 0.548
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 23 1'43.757 0.573
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 20 1'43.893 0.709
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 20 1'43.996 0.812
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine Renault 25 1'44.777 1.593
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 20 1'44.891 1.707
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 18 1'44.943 1.759
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 1'45.092 1.908
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 23 1'45.234 2.050
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Honda 25 1'45.384 2.200
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin Mercedes 24 1'45.415 2.231
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 23 1'45.446 2.262
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 24 1'45.452 2.268
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 22 1'45.774 2.590
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas Ferrari 20 1'46.899 3.715
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas Ferrari 18 1'46.945 3.761
View full results
shares
comments
McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Previous article

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Next article

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

22h
3
WEC

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”

2h
4
MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

19h
5
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Latest news
F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

11m
Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

30m
McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

1h
Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would
Formula 1

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

1h
Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen 00:40
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: No mind games in F1 title fight for Verstappen

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
1h

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
2h

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants 00:51
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Norris unable to drive McLaren F1 car the way he wants

Formula 1: Bottas delayed en route to Baku 00:32
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Bottas delayed en route to Baku

More from
Filip Cleeren
French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso
Formula 1

French GP will start "a new championship" for Alonso

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Sainz tips Norris and McLaren to shine in Baku

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting" Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
18h
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport
WRC WRC

Evans yet to focus on WRC future amid interest from M-Sport

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”
WEC WEC

Hirakawa admits Toyota WEC test is “quite a big chance”

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci "can't be sad" if 2021 is his final MotoGP season

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo dominates as Bagnaia crashes out

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner has got to MotoGP ‘the hard way’ – Miller

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Corvette star Gavin to retire from racing after Spa WEC

Latest news

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams scrambling for COVID vaccines before Dutch GP

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen leads FP1 from Ferrari duo

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: F1 needs to act on flexi-wings if rivals run them in Baku

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso enjoying F1 comeback more than he thought he would

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.