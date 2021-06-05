Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

F1's first race in Baku since 2019 promises to be a thriller following a chaotic qualifying session, which saw Ferrari's Charles Lerclerc take pole position from the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen qualified a disappointing third in the lead Red Bull ahead of an impressive Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas could manage only sixth (after a penalty for Lando Norris) and 10th respectively.

When is the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the streets of Baku from 16:00 local time (+4 GMT).

Date : Sunday, June 6, 2021

: Sunday, June 6, 2021 Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Starting grid:

