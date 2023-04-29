Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

The grid for the Sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying, which will take place on Saturday morning.

The results of the Sprint race will have no bearing on the grand prix itself as part of a major rule change for 2023.

What time does the Sprint race for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Sprint for the Brazilian GP will begin at 5:30pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit. The race will run to a distance of 17 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, April 29, 2023

: Saturday, April 29, 2023 Start time: 17:30 local time / 13:30 GMT / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST / 15:30 SAT / 16:30 EAT / 09:30 ET / 06:30 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:30 JST / 19:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sprint Q 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Sprint 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

How can I watch the Baku Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during the Sprint race on Saturday.