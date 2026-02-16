Bahrain F1 pre-season testing week 2: Where to watch live, full schedule, what to know
The second week of Bahrain pre-season testing runs from 18-20 February
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
After the first week of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which was not broadcast apart from the final hour of each day, fans will be able to watch the second week of testing live.
Here is everything you need to follow the second week of Bahrain pre-season testing live.
When is Bahrain pre-season testing week two?
Wednesday 18 February - Friday 20 February
Local time: 10:00 - 19:00
GMT: 07:00 - 16:00
CET: 08:00 - 17:00
PST: 23:00 (previous day) - 08:00
EST: 02:00 - 11:00
JST: 16:00 - 01:00 (next day)
CST (China): 15:00 - 00:00 (next day)
How to watch Bahrain pre-season testing week two
The second week of testing in Bahrain will be broadcast live via the championship's various broadcasters and F1 TV. For fans watching from the UK, they will be able to follow the action on Sky Sports F1. The morning session will be broadcast from 06:50 to 11:05 GMT, and the afternoon session will be from 11:55 to 16:10 GMT.
Sky Sports F1 will also be broadcasting a Testing Wrap programme at 20:00 GMT after each day of testing.
Throughout the full day, fans will be able to follow the Motorsport.com live blog to get updates from the track.
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
When is the first race of the 2026 F1 season?
Pre-season testing concludes two weeks before the first race weekend of the 2026 season kicks off. The Australian Grand Prix will take place from 6-8 March at the Albert Park Circuit.
The season will begin with a double-header. After the Australian Grand Prix, the teams will head straight to Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix from 13-15 March.
