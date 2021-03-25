Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
261 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing Next / Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

By:
Co-author:
Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments from the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship in Bahrain, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Mercedes W12 inlet plenum comparison

Mercedes W12 inlet plenum comparison
1/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the skin of the Mercedes W12 reveals a larger inlet plenum (highlighted in green) on this year's power unit has resulted in the engine cover’s bodywork bulge.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
2/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes front suspension and brake duct detail, which without the brake drum attached you can see the pipework used to duct the airflow out through the assembly and influence the airflow as it passes by the front wheel.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
3/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup view of the bodywork panel that makes up the front section of the sidepod and is attached to the side of the chassis. Note the smaller inlet beneath the side-impact spar that feeds cool air into the lower section of the sidepod where the electronics are housed.

Williams FW43B rear detail

Williams FW43B rear detail
4/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Williams FW43B sans rear bodywork gives us some insight into how the Mercedes power unit is packaged and the team's other decisions on cooling. Note also the trio of winglets on the edge of the floor ahead of the rear wheel, whilst the twisted vanes on the brake drum will manipulate the flow in the void between it and the wheel rim.

Ferrari SF21 front brake drum detail

Ferrari SF21 front brake drum detail
5/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s front brake duct has a much squarer inlet for 2021.

Mercedes W12 cooling detail

Mercedes W12 cooling detail
6/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has a large cooling outlet present on the W12 as it prepares the car for scrutineering. Also note the fin mounted between the airbox and halo, which is used to just tease the airflow in the right direction.

Ferrari SF21 S-duct detail

Ferrari SF21 S-duct detail
7/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s new nose solution for 2021 with the front wing pillars narrowed in order to free up space for a side-mounted cape. Highlighted and arrowed is the ‘S’-duct inlet.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 floor detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 floor detail
8/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The detail on the edge of the Alfa Romeo C41’s floor, with a pair of detached Gurney flaps mounted above the scrolled section of floor and the two fins outwardly angled to help encourage the airflow's transit.

Mercedes W12 without bodywork

Mercedes W12 without bodywork
9/37

Photo by: Uncredited

Another wider angle shot of the Mercedes W12 with the bodywork off, enabling us to see the layout of the power unit and its ancillaries.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
10/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The new front brake duct arrangement on the W12 sees the inlet inverted and the wider section now placed at the bottom. In doing this the team has been able to remove the ancillary inlets that were in the face of the fence last season, which means the winglets housed in the bottom half of the fence can now be larger and/or see their number increased.

Mercedes W12 diffuser

Mercedes W12 diffuser
11/37

Photo by: Uncredited

A sideways shot of the Mercedes W12’s diffuser which has seen the inner strakes cut down by 50mm to comply with the 2021 regulations.

Red Bull RB16B bodywork off

Red Bull RB16B bodywork off
12/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The Red Bull RB16B with the covers off allows us to see how the sidepods are packaged and that it’s once again using a saddle-style cooler arrangement above the power unit.

Mercedes W12 rear wing endplate

Mercedes W12 rear wing endplate
13/37

Photo by: Uncredited

This shot of the Mercedes W12 rear wing endplate shows off the contours used to open up more space for the wing elements and how that fashions a route to the serrated cutout in the upper rear corner.

Williams FW43B sidepods detail

Williams FW43B sidepods detail
14/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A side view of the Williams FW43B gives us a clearer picture of the route the airflow must take around the sidepod, with the team opting for a healthy undercut that’s assisted by another vertical flow generator mounted between the sidepod and deflector array.

Mercedes W12 floor detail

Mercedes W12 floor detail
15/37

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A closeup of the wavy floor arrangement on the W12, with the sizable flap mounted above it to help tune the flow through that section.

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
16/37

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the McLaren MCL35M and the inboard suspension arrangement.

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
17/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The McLaren MLC35M’s front brake assembly without the drum fitted reveals how some of the airflow is ducted to the bottom of the assembly to feed cool air to the brake caliper.

McLaren MCL35M detail

McLaren MCL35M detail
18/37

Photo by: Uncredited

Another shot of the McLaren MCL35M’s front brake assembly but also note in the background that the team is using a saddle style cooler arrangement.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
19/37

Photo by: Uncredited

A look at the Mercedes W12’s rear end with the covers removed shows just how narrow the gearbox carrier is and how it has packaged their rear suspension elements for maximum aerodynamic gain.

Haas VF-21 detail

Haas VF-21 detail
20/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The front wing of the Haas VF-21: Note how the wing arches quite aggressively as it meets with the neutral section, which will help to tune the Y250 vortex shed from here.

Alpine A521 rear suspension and brakes

Alpine A521 rear suspension and brakes
21/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A521’s rear brake duct assembly and new raised rear suspension upright.

Mercedes W12 bargeboards and sidepod deflectors

Mercedes W12 bargeboards and sidepod deflectors
22/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The Mercedes W12’s bargeboard and sidepod deflector arrangement, which remains the same as it was in testing.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
23/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The Aston Martin AMR21 being prepared for action which you’ll note has the gearbox carrier and rear suspension arrangement used on the Mercedes last season.

Ferrari SF21 detail

Ferrari SF21 detail
24/37

Photo by: Uncredited

Ferrari continue to use the unloaded approach with their front wing design, as the flaps flatten out at the endplate end. The tips are tightly wound over to help shape the vortex shed from the Y250 region.

Mercedes W12 detail

Mercedes W12 detail
25/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The DAS-less steering assembly on the Mercedes W12 and a look at some of the inboard elements of the front suspension.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
26/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The front wing of the Aston Martin for comparison is not as unloaded as its Ferrari counterpart but the team has slowly edged closer to that concept from its more-loaded starting position.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
27/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The front view of the AMR21’s front wing shows how the outboard section of the wing sweeps down to meet the endplate, whilst the adjustable flap section is set with a low angle of attack.

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
28/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A521 with the bodywork off shows how the team is flanking its saddle cooler with more pipework that’s led to the bloated appearance when the bodywork is attached.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail

Aston Martin AMR21 detail
29/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake assembly on the Aston Martin AMR21, note the holes in the brake bell which allows air collected by the main inlet to escape out of the wheel face.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
30/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The AlphaTauri AT02 with the covers off shows the saddle style cooler arrangement above the power unit that’s fed by the airbox

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
31/37

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the AlphaTauri AT02 bulkhead which now includes a crevice where the steering assembly / arms used to reside, whereas now they are housed inside like sister team Red Bull.

Alpine A521 detail

Alpine A521 detail
32/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake duct assembly during preparation on the Alpine A521, note the lower ductwork which takes air collected by the main inlet and passes it out through the wheel face.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
33/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake duct arrangement on the Alfa Romeo C41 which has a hat beside the brake disc to help manage the airflow running through the centre of the assembly and between it and the drum when it’s installed.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
34/37

Photo by: Uncredited

Another look at the AlphaTauri AT02’s front end, with the inboard suspension elements all worth noting too.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail
35/37

Photo by: Uncredited

The brake drum on the Williams FW43B has a large removable panel in order that the team can make quick changes without the need to totally disassemble the entire structure.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail

AlphaTauri AT02 detail
36/37

Photo by: Uncredited

An uncovered view of the front brake assembly on the AlphaTauri AT02, with the splitter and its stay also revealed in the background.

Williams FW43B detail

Williams FW43B detail
37/37

Photo by: Uncredited

Here’s what’s going on inside the FW43B’s front brake assembly.

 

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing

Previous article

Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing

Next article

Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature

Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

55min
2
Formula 1

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

9h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

13h
4
Supercars

Newcastle to open 2022 Supercars season

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch offers his advice to 'fiery' Noah Gragson

5h
Latest news
Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period
Formula 1

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

3m
Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

23m
Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature
Formula 1

Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature

29m
Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

55m
Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing
Formula 1

Mercedes: "Unknown" how much we've recovered after testing

2h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
6h

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

More from
Giorgio Piola
Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How F1's teams developed their cars over 2020

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
6h
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons Prime

Why Schumacher is unburdened by Leclerc comparisons

The Schumacher name is coming back to Formula 1… Luke Smith examines whether Mick has what it takes to reach the heights his father scaled - and why the German isn't worried about comparisons with other Ferrari hotshots.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Trending Today

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen hits back at McLaughlin criticism

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Paul Morris signs Sirromet Wines
Supercars Supercars / News

Paul Morris signs Sirromet Wines

Latest news

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Perez: Red Bull F1 team's "flat out" attitude a standout feature

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.