Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

By:

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set the fastest time in first practice for the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, as Formula 1's new season commenced.

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

Verstappen's best lap of 1m31.294s is 2.334s slower than the 1m28.960s he set to top pre-season testing at the Sakhir track earlier this month, but that was set in much cooler conditions than the cars ran in the mid-afternoon sun in Bahrain on Friday afternoon.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso led the pack out of the pits at the start of the one-hour session, with both Friday practice sessions reduced by 30 minutes in 2021.

Alonso set the first timed lap of FP1 with a 1m37.354s on the hard tyres, but was quickly shuffled back by his teammate Esteban Ocon and then McLaren duo Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, who took the P1 benchmark down to a 1m33.361s – also on the white-walled rubber.

In a possible early sign of F1 teams adapting their Friday practice run plans with less time available this year, both Mercedes and Red Bull sent their drivers out for soft-tyre runs before 10 minutes had passed.

Sergio Perez took first place with a 1m33.180s on the softs after seven minutes had passed, before Lewis Hamilton used the red-walled rubber to go top with a 1m32.884s on a lap that looked significantly more stable than the car behaviour the Mercedes W12 as displaying in testing.

Bottas went fastest on his first soft-tyre run with a 1m32.707s before he was in turn usurped by Verstappen's first flying lap – a 1m32.214s.

The flurry of fast times in the opening 20 minutes ended at this point as the teams returned to their garages to make set-up changes or conduct higher fuel running.

Norris kicked off the run of improvements at the end of the session with a 1m31.897s – his first soft tyre run, while Daniel Ricciardo did likewise a few minutes later but encountered significant traffic and wound up a few tenths adrift of his teammate as a result.

After Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly had nipped in between the McLarens with a 1m31.993s and 1m32.195s for Ferrari and AlphaTauri respectively, the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers went for their final soft-tyre runs of FP1.

Hamilton went fastest of anyone in the first sector with just under 10 minutes to go but lost time as the lap wore on, wrestling his car at the final corner, and ended up just under 0.1s slower than Norris.

But Bottas was able to hold his speed over the lap and retake the top spot with a 1m31.692s, before Verstappen again demoted the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen's final and best lap included the fastest times in the first and second sectors before a slight wobble out of the final corner cost him a clean sweep on his 1m31.294s.

Norris ended up third ahead of Hamilton, Leclerc and and Perez – who kept hold of the fastest time in the third sector until the end of FP1.

Gasly finished seventh in front of Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari and Ricciardo, while Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top 10 for Alfa Romeo.

Sebastian Vettel damaged a set of softs with a heavy lock-up at the double-left complex of Turns 9-10 midway through the session, as he started his new life at Aston Martin with P12 in FP1, one spot ahead of teammate Lance Stroll.

Ocon and Alonso ended up 15th and 16th, with George Russell and Nicholas Latifi following for Williams ahead of the Haas rookies led by Mick Schumacher.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 12 1'31.394
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 17 1'31.692 0.298
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 20 1'31.897 0.503
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 15 1'31.921 0.527
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 14 1'31.993 0.599
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 15 1'32.071 0.677
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 23 1'32.195 0.801
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 15 1'32.366 0.972
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 20 1'32.434 1.040
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 16 1'32.786 1.392
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 18 1'33.134 1.740
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 21 1'33.157 1.763
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 20 1'33.233 1.839
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 21 1'33.329 1.935
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 20 1'33.528 2.134
16 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 18 1'33.872 2.478
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 22 1'34.127 2.733
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 22 1'34.340 2.946
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 16 1'34.501 3.107
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 16 1'34.975 3.581
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Previous article

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

2h
3
Formula 1

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

19h
4
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

37min
5
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Latest news
Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

37m
McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

1h
Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence
Formula 1

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence

1h
Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

2h
Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

2h
Latest videos
McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
23h

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars 06:11
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

How Hydrogen Power Might Be The Future For Formula 1 Cars

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season 13:33
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Predictions for the 2021 F1 Season

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit 01:51
Formula 1
Mar 22, 2021

Onboard Lap - Bahrain GP Circuit

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ticktum continues as Williams F1 development driver

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc to "choose fights better" over 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
3h
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
22h
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order Prime

How F1's tech restrictions could shake up the 2021 order

This year’s carryover designs initially pointed to a continuation of Formula 1’s 2020 pecking order, but now it appears that the required aero tweaks may shake things up for the entire grid

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Prime

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

When the pandemic pushed Formula 1 into hiatus a year ago, the driver-market cogs carried on turning behind the scenes, culminating in three drivers spending a whole season racing for teams they knew they’d be leaving and a double world champion readying himself for a dramatic comeback. STUART CODLING weighs up what's at stake

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021
Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle Prime

Why Red Bull believes it can break F1’s hybrid-era cycle

For the past four seasons Red Bull has come on strong in the final races – but only after starting from a low bar. This year, team principal Christian Horner tells Ben Anderson, it’s ready to come tearing out of the blocks…

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: McLaren "worked me pretty hard" over the winter

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel names Aston Martin F1 car after Bond girl

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Acropolis Rally returns to WRC for the first time since 2013
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Acropolis Rally returns to WRC for the first time since 2013

Latest news

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Bottas

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown says F1 has to accept Netflix's artistic licence

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.