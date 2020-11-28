Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
QU in
01 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

shares
comments
Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
By:

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the top spot in final practice for Formula 1’s 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas in third.

Under clearer skies than Friday’s FP1, the 60-minute final session got off to a fairly lifeless start, with most cars remaining in their garages for the opening 20 minutes.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen set the first timed lap of the session at the eight minute mark, a 1m31.247s that stood as the fastest time for nearly 15 minutes as the Finn continued to lap before he was joined by the two Williams cars.

When most of the rest of the pack eventually emerged, Raikkonen’s teammate Antonio Giovinazzi went quicker with a 1m31.025s before a flurry of faster times were set.

Lando Norris briefly headed the times with a 1m30.427s, before Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez improved – with the Racing Point driver lowering the P1 benchmark to a 1m30.159s.

A few minutes later all of the cars had appeared for the first time – no drivers bothered with the medium or hard tyres that are set to be much better race compounds compared to the softs, of which the drivers have eight sets each compared to just two mediums and three hards.

Verstappen moved to the top of times just before 25 minutes had been completed with a 1m29.617s, while Mercedes only took second and 10th on its opening runs with Hamilton and Bottas.

Just past the halfway point, Verstappen went quicker again with a 1m29.600s, on a lap where the top plane of his rear wing was flexing dramatically with the DRS opening activated.

The Red Bull driver completed his run, and his team were seen working on the rear wing when he returned to the garage.

At the start of the final 15 minutes, Mercedes, which sacrificed any set-up work on Friday to try and get a better understanding of the prototype 2021 tyres the teams had to run yesterday, had both its drivers improve on its final runs.  

Read Also:

Bottas moved the top of the times with a 1m28.721s, with then fastest times in all three sectors, before Hamilton usurped him with a 1m28.618s – gaining time as the lap went on to end up 0.103s ahead.  

But both were ultimately shuffled down by Verstappen, whose rear wing continued to flex on his final run, as he blitzed the opening two sectors and set a personal best in the final segment to go quickest with a 1m28.355s – 0.263s quicker than Hamilton’s time.  

Albon ended up fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz and Gasly, with Lando Norris seventh in the second McLaren.  

Daniil Kvyat was eighth for AlphaTauri, ahead of Racing Point pair Lance Stroll and Perez.  

The Ferrari drivers finished 13th and 15th, with Sebastian Vettel ahead of Charles Leclerc, who so nearly won the 2019 race in Bahrain.  

Hamilton’s session had a somewhat unusual end as he was forced to stop at the end of the pitlane in the closing moments as the exit light turned red, which meant his mechanics had to run down from the Mercedes garage to recover his W11.

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
11 1'28.355 220.510
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
12 1'28.618 0.263 0.263 219.856
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
14 1'28.721 0.366 0.103 219.600
4 Thailand Alex Albon
12 1'29.018 0.663 0.297 218.868
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
12 1'29.455 1.100 0.437 217.798
6 France Pierre Gasly
16 1'29.472 1.117 0.017 217.757
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
8 1'29.567 1.212 0.095 217.526
8 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
17 1'29.585 1.230 0.018 217.482
9 Canada Lance Stroll
13 1'29.660 1.305 0.075 217.300
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
12 1'29.672 1.317 0.012 217.271
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
9 1'29.684 1.329 0.012 217.242
12 France Esteban Ocon
11 1'29.691 1.336 0.007 217.225
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
15 1'29.859 1.504 0.168 216.819
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
10 1'29.970 1.615 0.111 216.552
15 Monaco Charles Leclerc
14 1'30.183 1.828 0.213 216.040
16 United Kingdom George Russell
16 1'30.559 2.204 0.376 215.143
17 France Romain Grosjean
16 1'30.652 2.297 0.093 214.923
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
12 1'30.759 2.404 0.107 214.669
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
16 1'30.823 2.468 0.064 214.518
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
19 1'30.917 2.562 0.094 214.296
View full results

Related video

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Previous article

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

The Bahrain sacrifice Mercedes made to find an edge for 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The Bahrain sacrifice Mercedes made to find an edge for 2021

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Latest news

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

1h
2
Formula 1

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

1h
3
Formula 1

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

1h
4
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

5
Formula 1

The Bahrain sacrifice Mercedes made to find an edge for 2021

11h

Latest news

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Verstappen heads Mercedes duo in FP3

Bahrain GP practice as it happened
Formula 1

Bahrain GP practice as it happened

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season
Formula 1

Renault: Too late for F1 engine freeze ahead of 2022 season

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures
Formula 1

Wolff: New Pirelli tyres only way to avoid "frightening" failures

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines
Formula 1

Wolff warns of “fuel and oil war” with new F1 engines

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.