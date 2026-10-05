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Bahrain Grand Prix draws record-breaking crowd in Sepang

The Bahrain Grand Prix drew a record 261,000 fans to Sepang as Formula 1 returned to Malaysia for the first time since 2017

Lydia Mee
Published:
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Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

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The Sepang International Circuit recorded the largest crowd in its history as 261,000 fans attended the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, with 103,000 visitors on race day.

After the Bahrain Grand Prix was postponed in April due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it was rescheduled for 4 October, with Malaysia hosting the event.

The race weekend was the first time Formula 1 had visited the track since 2017. Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his first grand prix win of the season and also delivered the first for Red Bull Powertrains. The four-time champion was joined on the podium by current championship leader Kimi Antonelli, in second, and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in third.

“We’ve experienced an incredible Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, and I want to recognise the unwavering passion and commitment that His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa has for his race and for Formula 1," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said after the race.

"It is thanks to his vision, determination, and agile thinking that we have enjoyed a true representation of the Bahrain event this weekend, and it has been delivered in just two short months. His team have worked alongside the Sepang International Circuit team to collectively rise to the challenge.

"We have been so warmly welcomed back to Malaysia and the SIC for the first time in nearly ten years, a time during which the sport has changed and grown so much, as we have seen with this record-breaking, sell-out race.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

"Finally, I must thank the fans – their passion and love for the sport is clear and they have created an electric atmosphere all weekend. Without them our sport is nothing, and their commitment as we pivoted to deliver this race has been fantastic. We hope they leave with lifelong memories of this truly unique moment in F1’s history."

Chief executive of Bahrain International Circuit Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa added: "This weekend, we truly brought Bahrain to Malaysia. The powerful platform of F1 offered us, together with our colleagues across Team Bahrain, the opportunity to showcase our culture and hospitality to fans in the region at this iconic venue.

"Over 260,000 fans came to witness the biggest event ever held at Sepang International Circuit and we are truly grateful to them for bringing their passion and energy.

"An undertaking of this nature, delivered in such a short space of time, would not be possible without our incredible partnership with SIC. Together with the support of F1, the FIA, Bahrain Motor Federation and the Motorsports Association of Malaysia, this weekend has been a showcase of teamwork, dedication and the coming together of two nations to deliver an historic moment for F1.

"We are grateful to all who helped make this weekend happen and look forward to welcoming the sport back to Bahrain in March next year."

The Bahrain Grand Prix formed the second race of a triple-header after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and ahead of next weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

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