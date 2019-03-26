Bahrain Grand Prix: All the winners since 2004
2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
1/15
Photo by: Ferrari Media Center
2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2/15
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
3/15
Photo by: Sutton Images
2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
4/15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
5/15
Photo by: Sutton Images
2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
6/15
Photo by: Sutton Images
2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
7/15
Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images
2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
8/15
Photo by: Sutton Images
2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
9/15
Photo by: Sutton Images
2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10/15
Photo by: Sutton Images
2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
12/15
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
13/15
Photo by: Motorsport Images
2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
14/15
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
15/15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Bahrain Grand Prix was first run in 2004 and has been a happy hunting ground for Ferrari in particular, with Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Michael Schumacher scoring race wins for the Scuderia. Here are all the winners from across the years…
