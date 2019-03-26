Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Top List

Bahrain Grand Prix: All the winners since 2004

shares
comments
Slider
List

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2004 Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
1/15

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso, Renault
2/15

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault

2006 Fernando Alonso, Renault
3/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2007 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
4/15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari

2008 Felipe Massa, Ferrari
5/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn

2009 Jenson Button, Brawn
6/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2010 Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
7/15

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2012 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
8/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2013 Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
9/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10/15

Photo by: Sutton Images

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11/15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
12/15

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2017 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
13/15

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
14/15

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2019 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
15/15

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

By:
Mar 26, 2019, 7:05 PM

The Bahrain Grand Prix was first run in 2004 and has been a happy hunting ground for Ferrari in particular, with Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Michael Schumacher scoring race wins for the Scuderia. Here are all the winners from across the years…

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Jenson Button Shop Now , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Nico Rosberg Shop Now , Michael Schumacher Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now , Renault F1 Team , Brawn GP
Author Charles Bradley

