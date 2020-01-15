Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
280 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
301 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
315 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race

shares
comments
Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race
By:
Jan 15, 2020, 10:17 AM

Azerbaijan GP organisers claim that their Formula 1 race has contributed over $500m to the local economy over its four-year existence.

The numbers were compiled by global accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers on behalf of Baku City Circuit in a follow-up to a review conducted after the first two races at the street venue.

The race, which ran under the European GP title in 2016, is known to pay one of the highest annual hosting fees of the season, and the report will be a useful tool to help justify the ongoing expense of holding the race.

Last February, its deal with the F1 organisation was extended to 2023.

The numbers will also provide a PR boost for other would-be race promoters are trying to put deals together.

According to BCC, the total figure of US$ 506.3m "is a combination of the direct and indirect results of operational spending linked to the arrival of F1 in Baku for the past four race weekends, taking into account the spend across various sectors including the professional services, hotels and general accommodation, catering, transport, social and cultural services, agriculture, post and telecommunications, wholesale trade and electricity, gas and water amongst others".

The figures are divided into two main categories. Direct spend on goods and services such as hotels, restaurants and transport services was valued at $300.6m over the four years of the race.

Indirect spend, defined as "any additional revenue received by those companies and businesses that sell goods and services to other organizations that are, in turn, direct suppliers for the Formula 1 Grand Prix," and which includes the construction, manufacturing, business and social services sectors, reached a total of $205.7m.

BCC points out that the race created 5-10,000 medium-to-short term jobs in the first two years, and up to 7,500 over the past two seasons, adding that its focus "was to give young Azerbaijanis their first taste of working on such a major international events, thus providing a new generation with unprecedented work experience opportunities as well as a crucial step on the career ladder in the process".

The company says that the event has also contributed to the "intangible fields of national brand reputation and raising global awareness of Azerbaijan as a modern, dynamic country capable of staging world class sporting and entertainment events".

BCC stressed the value of global media exposure, with 82.3m TV viewers in 2018, and 90.2m in 2019.

"We have always emphasised that F1 in Baku is more than just a showpiece event," said BCC executive director Arif Rahimov. "But instead a spark for economic, social and cultural change that will create increased opportunities and benefits for everyone living and working here.

"As made clear in this report, the past few years have exceeded our wildest expectations in this regard.

"Now that we have agreed our new contract with F1, which guarantees racing in this city until 2023 at least, we look forward with increased confidence and optimism to many more years of success hosting the pinnacle of motorsport here in Baku."

Related video

Next article
Nissany gets Williams practice outings in new test driver role

Previous article

Nissany gets Williams practice outings in new test driver role
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Penske considering McLaughlin for IndyCar races in 2020

2
Endurance

Triple Eight signs factory Mercedes driver for Bathurst

26m
3
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 10: Sainz takes commanding lead

1h
4
Dakar

Alonso rolls Toyota on 10th Dakar stage

3h
5
Dakar

Dakar stewards issue warning to cross-country champion

Latest videos

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut 05:54
Formula 1

The fascinating story behind Johnny Herbert's F1 debut

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview 03:08
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Coulthard interview

ASI 2020: David Richards interview 02:25
Formula 1

ASI 2020: David Richards interview

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview 03:18
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Karun Chandhok interview

Latest news

Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race
F1

Azerbaijan GP claims $500m boost from hosting F1 race

Nissany gets Williams practice outings in new test driver role
F1

Nissany gets Williams practice outings in new test driver role

How Herbert drove “beyond the pain threshold” on F1 debut
F1

How Herbert drove “beyond the pain threshold” on F1 debut

McLaren not expecting 2019-style "huge step" in 2020
F1

McLaren not expecting 2019-style "huge step" in 2020

How Mercedes fooled 'naive' rivals in 2019
F1

How Mercedes fooled 'naive' rivals in 2019

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.