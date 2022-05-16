Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot Next / The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight
Formula 1 News

Baku to tweak F1 pitlane entry; eyes 2023 sprint race

Baku is to make modifications to its pitlane entry for next month's race, in the wake of intense debate about the safety of the configuration at last year's Formula 1 event.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Baku to tweak F1 pitlane entry; eyes 2023 sprint race

The profile and speed of the pit entry chicane has been a talking point since Baku's inaugural F1 event in 2016, with cars having to slow down rapidly from top speed.

Last year, though, the scrutiny intensified when former world champion Nico Rosberg labelled it as one of the most dangerous places on the F1 calendar. 

"Imagine something breaks on the car here," he said in a preview video to the event. "You're at 350 kph. On the left, there's just a wall, and it's facing you. If something breaks and you're in that wall, it's the end, there's no more you.

"This is one of the most scary places I've ever driven an F1 car in. To go by there just feels ridiculously wrong. But you have to try and blend it out."

Sebastian Vettel also reckoned after last year's GP, where Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll suffered failures on the run down to the start-finish straight, that they had got lucky to end up spinning nowhere near the pit entry.

While the FIA defended the design last year and saw no reason to make a change, it has emerged that tweaks are to be made.

Baku race promoter Arif Rahimov revealed on Monday that the entrance was being reprofiled in a bid to help improve safety at the venue.

Asked by Motorsport.com about changes to the circuit for this year, he said: "We are slightly changing the pitlane entrance.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his car after crashing out from the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his car after crashing out from the lead

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"There are no changes to the track itself, but we've been requested by the FIA to slightly modify the pitlane entrance so it's a little bit safer.

"We'll see how it goes. Drivers don't typically make many mistakes on entering the pitlane."

Rahimov said there were no other specific changes to the circuit, although he said the situation regarding kerbs – which can be more troublesome for the current generation of F1 cars – would be reviewed over the weekend.

"Sometimes the drivers come in and they do their practice session and they say, 'okay, at that spot there, the steel kerb there needs to go or we need to add it.'" he explained.

"For the turn next to the Old City, the narrow section, we've been playing with the kerbs since day one. We've been adding it and removing it and then adding it again, so you can't really know until the cars hit the tarmac."

Keen on sprint race

Baku's current contract runs until the 2024 race and Rahimov said discussions had not yet started about a potential extension.

However, one thing he was especially eager to see was for Baku to secure one of the six sprint races that are being planned for next year. He said it was something he wanted to address with F1 bosses at next month's GP.

Read Also:

"That is on my agenda for this year's race," he said. "With how busy F1 is right now, I think the best time to get their attention into the novelties is when they're here actually racing.

"I'm a big proponent for it [the sprint races]. I really like the idea. I think it's good to just mix things around a little bit throughout the years.

"Things can get boring when people get too used to the same format, and then they lose their interest. So when these sort of changes come in, I think it's good for the sport."

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot
Previous article

Why F1 is spending $240m on a Las Vegas construction plot
Next article

The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight

The F1 rear wing differences at centre of Red Bull v Ferrari fight
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime
Formula 1

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

Latest news

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to be title sponsor of F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams thinks qualifying issues hiding true F1 car potential

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari in F1 2022 is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
9 h
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo Prime

How rejuvenated Haas recovered its F1 mojo

US-owned but until recently Russian-backed, Haas seems to have reached a turning point in car performance after three gruesome seasons. And it needs to if it’s to attract fresh investment. Team boss Gunther Steiner tells Oleg Karpov how close Haas came to the abyss.

Formula 1
May 14, 2022
How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket Prime

How F1 race leaders have now lost their comfort blanket

As Formula 1 teams have settled down in understanding the new generation of cars and the way they need to maximise their performance, fresh lessons have emerged. Jonathan Noble investigates how they have brought with them an all-new kind of grand prix racing

Formula 1
May 12, 2022
Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives Prime

Gilles Villeneuve's 10 greatest F1 drives

Formula 1 lost one of its brightest stars when Gilles Villeneuve was killed during practice for the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. Forty years on, Motorsport.com picks out the greatest drives by a Ferrari legend

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat Prime

The silver lining of Ferrari’s Miami GP defeat

OPINION: Much was made of Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix – what turned out to be a very ‘marmite’ event for both those in attendance and everyone following on TV. But even as the on-track battle between Red Bull and Ferrari it produced continued the negative run of results for the red team, it contained a glimmer it must hope continues to shine

Formula 1
May 11, 2022
How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge Prime

How imperfect Miami offered F1's drivers a unique challenge

OPINION: Despite all of the stylistic embellishments festooning Formula 1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, the Miami International Autodrome offered the drivers a unique challenge and punished driver errors; a stark contrast to the usual cast of modern-day circuits

Formula 1
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.