Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
British GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Hungarian GP
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Belgian GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Singapore GP
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Russian GP
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Japanese GP
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
United States GP
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Mexican GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Brazilian GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Abu Dhabi GP
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Formula 1 / Special feature

The banned Lotus that wasn't actually very good

May 10, 2020, 5:18 PM

The twin-chassis Lotus 88 is considered the last truly ground-breaking design attempted by Colin Chapman, but we never found out how fast it could have been because it was never allowed to race.

However, as Giorgio Piola reveals, while rivals feared the concept, its drivers were not convinced the 88 would have delivered on the track.

How did it work? In our video above, Jake Boxall-Legge guides you through Chapman's complex idea to make ground effect cars more user-friendly.

About this article

Series Formula 1

