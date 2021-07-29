Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 News

F1 set to approve Barcelona and Bahrain 2022 test plan

By:

Formula 1 is close to finalising the pre-season 2022 testing schedule with sessions set to be split between Barcelona and Bahrain.

F1 set to approve Barcelona and Bahrain 2022 test plan

In 2021 testing was restricted to just three days in Bahrain before the opening race in order to cut costs and because many elements of last year’s cars were frozen for this season.

With brand new cars coming for 2022 teams wanted more testing days, with some asking for eight before it was agreed to have a pair of three-day sessions.

Teams also wanted to focus on Barcelona, in essence to be closer to home for transport of parts and to make travel easier for personnel, especially with COVID-19 restrictions still likely to be in place.

However, Formula 1 was keen to run both tests in Bahrain in the build-up to the first Grand Prix of the season, likely to be held at Sakhir on March 20.

A compromise has been reached with both venues in play, with Barcelona provisionally holding a first test on February 23-25 followed by a two-week gap in order to allow teams to respond to what they learned in Spain and prepare to ship their cars to the Middle East.

The Bahrain test is set for March 11-13, the weekend immediately before the first race. By scheduling the second test so late it becomes a single trip, with personnel staying out until after the Grand Prix.

Although the plan remains provisional it looks set to be formally approved by the teams, with the rules requiring a majority agreement and the support of the FIA for any test outside Europe.

It will also require a change to the 2022 sporting regulations, as currently the rules insist on a 10-day gap between testing and the first race, and that is set to be reduced to just four.

That change is likely to be discussed at a meeting of sporting directors early next month that will focus on finalising details of the 2022 regulations.

Filming days could be extended beyond 100km, feature racing tyres

There have also been discussions about extending promotional event days from the current limit of 100km, and possibly using proper 2022 racing tyres rather than demo tyres exclusively earmarked for such running.

F1 managing director Ross Brawn is understood to be keen to see them officially rebranded as shakedown days, giving teams a proper opportunity to run their new cars before the first group test.

However any such change would have to work logistically for Pirelli, as teams could potentially be running at different venues on the same day.

Meanwhile Brawn joined Thursday's regular team manager meeting in Hungary, where much of the discussion focussed on feedback from the Silverstone sprint weekend.

The consensus was that there will be no changes to the format or rules prior to the second example at Monza in September.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

22 h
2
F3

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

3
Formula 1

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

4
Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

2 h
5
Formula 1

Canadian International AutoShow celebrates 50 years of Formula 1 in Canada

Latest news
F1 set to approve Barcelona and Bahrain 2022 test plan
Formula 1

F1 set to approve Barcelona and Bahrain 2022 test plan

29m
2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 h
Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online
Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

2 h
Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

2 h
Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way
Formula 1

Hamilton: I'd repeat Verstappen F1 move in exact same way

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks 02:43
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Verstappen's damaged power unit set for Hungary practice checks

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP 00:43
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light' 00:59
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light'

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash 00:49
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash 00:45
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Tsunoda: Silverstone F1 a breakthrough in understanding tyres British GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Silverstone F1 a breakthrough in understanding tyres

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Trending Today

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
F3 F3

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

Canadian International AutoShow celebrates 50 years of Formula 1 in Canada
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian International AutoShow celebrates 50 years of Formula 1 in Canada

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
5 h
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

F1 set to approve Barcelona and Bahrain 2022 test plan
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to approve Barcelona and Bahrain 2022 test plan

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "amazed" by F1's support against racist abuse online

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Disrespectful F1 celebration showed how Mercedes 'really are'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.