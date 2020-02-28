Test 2, Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension 1 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at Ferrari's front end and the inboard suspension arrangement.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 steering wheel 2 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The back of Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel, which is customised to his liking in order that he gets the right clutch bite feel as he pulls away in his W11 and features two very different paddle designs on either side of the wheel.

Haas F1 Team VF-20 front brake 3 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Haas front brake assembly, which is very similar to Ferrari's in approach, with a large portion of the drum apportioned to aerodynamic flow out of the wheel face. Also note the three metal extensions hung from the assembly that carry kiel probes for airflow data capture.

Williams F43 engine 4 / 10 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A shot of Williams preparing the FW43 gives us a glimpse of the Mercedes power units airbox layout and their new spoon shaped rear wing.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 5 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images AlphaTauri with a smaller aero rake mounted behind the front wing to help plot it and the wheel wakes flow structures.

George Russell, Williams FW43 6 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Williams with a larger kiel probe rake mounted behind their front wheel measures how the turbulence created by the wheel impacts the aerodynamic structures around it and allows them to correlate that data with what's already been seen in simulation back at the factory.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W13 7 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A look across at the W11 and some of the new features on the Mercedes this year, including a new wheel rim fairing, the Ferrari-esque sidepod solution and a revised package of bargeboards and sidepod deflectors to suit. Also note the smaller black inlet under the main sidepod inlet which helps to cool the electronics packed into the base of the sidepod.

Aero paint on Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35 8 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The McLaren MCL35 with flo-viz painted on the front left brake duct, as the team look to gather visual information about the airflow in that region.

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16 9 / 10 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Alex Albon circulating in the RB16 with a large kiel probe rake on the back of his Red Bull, as the team does correlation work on the airflow that's moving down past the sidepod and engine cover.