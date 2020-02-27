Test 2, Day 2: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing 1 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close look at the Alfa Romeo rear wing with its new, extremely large swan neck-style support pillars.

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing 2 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes has been checking the flex of its front wing is within tolerances. It uses a camera mounted on the nosecone, looking across at three chequered stickers on the endplate, which act as a reference point when it looks back through the footage.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing 3 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari conducting a similar test but with different equipment, as it places ride height sensors on the ends of the footplates and one in the centre of the wing.

McLaren MCL35 brake 4 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The McLaren MCL35’s front brake drum design differs slightly from last season, with more curvature and space allowed for the crossover section.

Alfa Romeo C39 rear wing 5 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another view of the C39’s tall rear wing pillars which you’ll note make it more accessible for the airflow on the underside of the wing, owing to the fact they’re not connected to it.

Ferrari SF1000 fronst suspension 6 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close-up of Ferrari’s front suspension and more specifically its heave damper. Note its use of a classic spring within.

Ferrari SF1000 floor 7 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The floor area just ahead of the rear tyre on the Ferrari SF1000 is of particular note, as it has created a raised section that meets with the vertical floor strake. These changes are important when considering the aerodynamic turbulence created by the rear tyre, especially as it deforms and the impact that has on the diffuser. Therefore, these slots in the floor, flaps and vanes on top of it help to manipulate that turbulence, improving diffuser consistency.

Red Bull Racing RB16, front 8 / 13 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull mechanics work on the RB16 affording us a view of its front suspension and bulkhead design. Also note the kiel probes mounted in the airbox to collect data as the car circulates.

Bodywork detail on Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20 9 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A close-up of the two apertures in the side of the nose cape on the Renault RS20.

Rear wing detail of a Haas VF-20 10 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A shot of the Haas VF20 rear wing and T-wing, showing the detail of its design. Note the two slot gap separators on its wing that lead to the two V grooves on the top flap’s trailing edge.

Wheel and brake duct detail of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari SF1000 11 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A close-up of the SF1000’s front brake duct, designed in order to carry as much airflow as possible across the face of the brake drum.

The engine in Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 12 / 13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Under the covers: A look at some of the inner components of the Ferrari power unit.