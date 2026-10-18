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BBC could lose F1 radio rights after 32 years as rival broadcaster considers bid

talkSPORT is exploring a potential bid for Formula 1's UK radio rights, putting the BBC's long-running coverage under pressure

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 12:05 PM

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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

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talkSPORT is considering a bid for the UK radio rights to Formula 1, which could end the BBC's long run as the sport's home on radio in the country.

The station's head, Liam Fisher, told The Telegraph that F1 would suit talkSPORT's listeners, as reported by Crash.net. The BBC has broadcast F1 on radio since 1994, so this could be a massive change to how UK-based F1 fans keep up with their favourite drivers.

"It's another brilliant set of rights. I wouldn't be doing my job if I wasn't actively exploring whether there's an opportunity," Fisher said.

"We think the audience goes quite well with the talkSPORT audience. We think there's an opportunity for us to deliver really good amplification for it as well."

More than football coverage

talkSPORT is best known for its in-depth football coverage, but the Briton said the station wants to reach new listeners by extending the organisation's reach into new niches.

"Football still is our bread and butter, but we've definitely looked to extend it on the basic understanding that, even if football is your first, second, and third sport, you are probably into something else as well," he said.

"So our strategy has been to pick off the events where we believe there is an audience potential that sits well with what we're providing."

The station has already moved into motorsport this year. In May it secured the rights to six MotoGP races over the summer, broadcast on talkSPORT2 with the TNT Sports' commentary team.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

The BBC's current deal is coming to an end

The BBC's current deal with F1 gives Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds exclusive UK audio rights from 2025 to 2027.

Its coverage team includes 1996 world champion Damon Hill, Formula E driver Sam Bird, former W Series driver Alice Powell and ex-F1 mechanic Marc Priestley.

With The Telegraph reporting that the BBC is currently trying to cut costs, this change wouldn't come as such a surprise. Especially after it also recently dropped the Boat Race and the Commonwealth Games athletics.

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