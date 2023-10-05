Ferrari junior Bearman to get Haas FP1 outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi
Ferrari young driver Oliver Bearman is to get FP1 runs with the Haas Formula 1 team at the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.
The Briton, who has won four races in his rookie Formula 2 season for Prema Racing, will attend this weekend’s Qatar GP to embed himself with the Haas squad and get up to speed with how it operates.
He is the latest in a long line of Ferrari youngsters who have had outings with the Haas F1 team. The list includes Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman.
Speaking about the opportunity, Bearman said: “I am so happy to be joining MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driving in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.
“Getting to Formula 1 has been my dream since I was go-karting, so to be driving a car for the first time this year is really special.
“I’m grateful to the team, and of course Ferrari, for allowing me this chance. I’m working hard to make sure I’m ready to support the team as best I can on both occasions.”
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Bearman joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in November 2021 off the back of success in winning that year’s Italian F4 and ADAC F4 championships.
After finished third overall in FIA F3 last year, he stepped up to F2 for this season and is currently sixth in the standings. His four wins included a sprint/feature double in Baku. He also won feature races at Barcelona and Monza.
Haas team boss Guenther Steiner has no doubts that Bearman is up to the task of stepping up to F1 machinery.
“We’re very happy to offer Oliver Bearman these outings in Mexico and Abu Dhabi,” he said.
“He’s had a stellar rookie season in Formula 2, four wins is testament to that, and as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we know his background preparation coming into these weekends will be first-rate. We look forward to welcoming Oliver into the team and have him drive the VF-23.”
As part of F1’s sporting regulations, teams must run a rookie driver (one who has started no more than two grands prix) in two FP1 sessions over the course of the season.
Related video
F1 could ditch 18-inch wheels for 2026 in bid to drop car weight
Aston Martin accepts F1 rivals did a "stronger job" developing 2023 cars
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title
F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title F2 Monza: Bearman wins hectic feature race, Pourchaire closes in on title
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"
Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma" Doohan: Bearman running wide in Silverstone F2 podium battle "karma"
How Bearman's Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
How Bearman's Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats How Bearman's Baku double stacks up in historic junior single-seater feats
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Haas revamps F1 garage to help mechanics
Haas revamps F1 garage to help mechanics Haas revamps F1 garage to help mechanics
Haas to become final F1 downwash convert amid Austin concept switch
Haas to become final F1 downwash convert amid Austin concept switch Haas to become final F1 downwash convert amid Austin concept switch
Latest news
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade
Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.