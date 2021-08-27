Belgian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Aston Martin AMR21 detail front wing 1 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Aston Martin has revised the AMR21's front wing upper flap for the Belgian GP with a kinked section added ahead of the front tyre in order to influence the airflow slightly differently, whilst reducing drag.

Red Bull Racing RB16B nose and front wing detail 2 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull have retained the larger front brake duct inlet introduced in Hungary, whilst the curved central section of the upper flap appears to have been reduced in height slightly to accommodate the lower downforce rear wing that the team will use.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing detail 3 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull's low-downforce rear wing was originally tested in Azerbaijan but wasn't raced, as the team felt they needed more downforce. However, the design returns for Belgium, with the outer section of the upper flap cut down to reduce downforce.

Mercedes W12 brake drum detail 4 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited We get a great view of the lower mounting point of the rear wing endplate on this shot of the Mercedes W12, which as you'll note has a section ahead and behind it that aren't mounted to the floor but provide aerodynamic assistance.

Mercedes W12 brake drum detail 5 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited In this shot of the Mercedes W12 without the rear wheel installed we're treated to a view of the competing surfaces of the brake duct assembly and suspension upright, both of which are fighting for the same real estate.

Alfa Romeo Racing mechanics carry the floor of one Alfa Romeo Racing C41 6 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The floor of the C41 is carried into the garage by the mechanics as they prepare the car for this week's action. Note the complexity of the bargeboard cluster and floor, with the sensor harness giving an idea of how many pressure taps and sensors the team have built into the floor.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 7 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The lower downforce rear wing mounted on the AlphaTauri AT02 this weekend as the team looks to reduce drag.

Williams FW43B front detail 8 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A look at the front end of the Williams FW43B with the vanity panel exposed we're able to see some more of the inboard suspension details.

Haas VF-21 detail 9 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Comparing the Haas VF21 we can see the different approaches taken in regards to suspension design.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 nose and front wing detail 10 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited This top-down view of the Alfa Romeo C41's nose shows just how far outboard the camera pods are mounted due to the design of the stalks.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 11 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Alfa Romeo's lower downforce rear wing with the Gurney tab removed to reduce the drag penalty on the likes of the Kemmel straight.

AlphaTauri AT02 front wing detail 12 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A close-up of the AlphaTauri AT02's front wing, with its squared off footplate and small bypass cavity. Teams will likely trim the trailing edge of the upper flap during the weekend to help balance the car and downforce levels.

AlphaTauri AT02 brake drum detail 13 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited An uncomplicated front brake duct arrangement on the AlphaTauri AT02 by recent standards, as the drum doesn't feature any complicated flow channeling on the outer perimeter.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 14 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited AlphaTauri's low-downforce rear wing sees the team utilise a low angle of attack, whilst a Gurney tab is mounted on the upper flaps trailing edge to help balance the car for the lower-mid speed sections of the track.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 15 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The saddle-style cooler arrangement, which housed above the power unit, is on show here on the AlphaTauri AT02.

Aston Martin AMR21 nose and front wing detail 16 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited This shot of the Aston Martin AMR21 allows us to see both the main L-shaped brake duct inlet, with its numerous openings and the outlet that feeds some of the captured airflow out of the wheel to alter the turbulence that would otherwise disrupt flow downstream.

Ferrari SF21 detail 17 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari's lower downforce rear wing with a small Gurney tab attached to the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Mercedes W12 rear detail 18 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A rear view of the Mercedes W12's lower downforce rear wing, which features a single central mounting pillar and no Gurney on the trailing edge of the mainplane.

McLaren MCL35M rear detail 19 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A rearward shot of the McLaren MCL35M's diffuser which remains the only one to feature the longer central strakes that are connected to the diffuser's transition section. Also note the feather-like lower edges on the other strakes.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 20 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Another look at the bargeboard cluster on the Alfa Romeo C41 as it's carried into the garage which shows off the complexities of the assembly.

Ferrari SF21 brake drum detail 21 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Peering along the length of the Ferrari SF71 we can see how the team use strakes on the surface of the drum to help divert the airflow in the gap between it and the wheel rim.

Alpine A521 detail 22 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited This shot of the Alpine A521 without the vanity panel attached allows us a view of the inboard suspension elements that are normally covered.

Alpine A521 rear detail 23 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The low-downforce rear wing deployed by Alpine requires a more stylised pair of swan-neck pillars which also appear to have a different finish.

Alpine A521 rear detail 24 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The Alpine's rear wing has been given some strengthening bars once again, as the team look to prevent the strakes from moving around too much under load.

Alpine A521 detail 25 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Unchanged but still worthy of our admiration are the bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflectors, with their various surfaces used to help better manage the flow around the car.

Mercedes W12 brake drum detail 26 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited This shot of the W12 gives us some insight into the internal makeup of the front brake and suspension assembly, also note the cluster of winglet mounted in the lower half of the brake duct fence too.