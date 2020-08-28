Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads the drivers' standings with 132 points after four victories in the opening six rounds of the season, and is also the favourite for victory at Spa - a track where he has won thrice before.

70th Anniversary GP winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull) sits 37 points behind Hamilton in second place in the standings, with Valterri Bottas (Mercedes) another six points adrift in third.

Ferrari's Charles Lerclec is fourth with 45 points, despite having retired from half the races held so far.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes sits comfortably at the top of the charts with 221 points, well clear of Red Bull Racing's tally of 135.

Racing Point and McLaren are third and fourth respectively, separately by a paltry one point, while Ferrari's disappointing start has left it fifth in the order.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The Belgian qualifying will get underway at 3pm CEST at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, August 29, 2020

: Saturday, August 29, 2020 Start time: 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST / 6:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Belgian GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

