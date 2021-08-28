Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

By:

After a lengthy mid-season break Formula 1 is back in action at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend. Find out how and when to watch the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying.

Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led Friday practice in Belgium with a 1m44.472s, but finished less than a tenth of a second ahead of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Sergio Perez set his fastest time on medium tyre and was classified 10th, hours after securing a new contract extension with Red Bull for 2022.

The title fight is finely poised heading to Spa, with Hamilton holding a narrow eight-point advantage over Verstappen in the drivers' standings and Mercedes just 12 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' battle.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps Circuit. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK), Movistar (Spain), Disney+ Hotstar (India) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa-Francorchamps throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Belgian GP - FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'45.199
2 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'45.363 0.164
3 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'45.699 0.500
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'45.818 0.619
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'45.935 0.736
6 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'46.127 0.928
7 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'46.177 0.978
8 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'46.336 1.137
9 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'46.497 1.298
10 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'46.612 1.413
11 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'46.649 1.450
12 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'46.683 1.484
13 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'46.755 1.556
14 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'46.772 1.573
15 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'46.928 1.729
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'47.101 1.902
17 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'48.125 2.926
18 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'48.224 3.025
19 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'48.705 3.506
20 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'49.059 3.860
Belgian GP - FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'44.472
2 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'44.513 0.041
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'44.544 0.072
4 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'44.953 0.481
5 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'44.965 0.493
6 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'45.180 0.708
7 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'45.302 0.830
8 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'45.336 0.864
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'45.386 0.914
10 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'45.404 0.932
11 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'45.517 1.045
12 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'45.758 1.286
13 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'45.789 1.317
14 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'45.967 1.495
15 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'46.118 1.646
16 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'46.198 1.726
17 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'46.665 2.193
18 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'46.836 2.364
19 9 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'47.335 2.863
20 47 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'47.529 3.057
