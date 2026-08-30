Bernie Collins issues stark Williams warning after Alex Albon-Carlos Sainz Dutch GP crash
Bernie Collins warns Williams cannot afford the financial and development consequences of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon's Dutch Grand Prix collision
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images
Sky Sports Formula 1 analyst Bernie Collins has warned that Williams is in no position to absorb the financial and developmental damage caused by the collision between Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon at the Dutch Grand Prix.
During an appearance on the Sky Sports F1 Show, Collins pointed to the severe implications of the intra-team crash for the Grove outfit, which is already battling against an overweight chassis, delayed development schedules and budget cap limitations.
The team arrived in Zandvoort having announced contract extensions for both of its drivers. But its race unravelled when the team-mates made contact, resulting in Albon's retirement and a 10-second penalty for Sainz. The Spaniard ultimately finished 16th.
"The first rule within a team is do not hit your team-mate," Collins said. "That is like the P1 rule. Particularly [for] a team who are struggling to bring upgrades, struggling for money. Their car is overweight and underperforming.
Alexander Albon, Williams
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
"We hear Mercedes saying they don't have enough money to bring upgrades. You just can't lose the parts, the performance, the knowledge. So I think that's something that they're going to have a big discussion about.
"Whether it comes out of their pay packet or not doesn't matter because it's already out of the budget. You can't put it back into the budget and say, 'Oh, the drivers have subbed this bit of the budget.' It doesn't work like that. So that was a difficult weekend for them.
"And whether they did or didn't do the right strategy, it was only [Fernando] Alonso who did the other strategy. So, they had very similar strategies to those around them. But the performance was lacking, and it just seems the car wasn't the right weight, and it wasn't delivered on time, and it didn't have the right performance. So, there's lots going on in the background of Williams there."
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