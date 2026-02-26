Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

"This is the American dream": Inside Haas’ shock F1 debut 10 years on

Formula 1
"This is the American dream": Inside Haas’ shock F1 debut 10 years on

Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola steps down

Formula 1
Pirelli's head of motorsport Mario Isola steps down

Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Formula E
Jeddah ePrix II
Jake Dennis signs new Andretti Formula E deal after ‘seriously considering’ other options

Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Marc Marquez lacking same strength as last year after “no joke” Indonesia injury
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Bernie Ecclestone sends major F1 warning ahead of 2026: 'Danger is we lose the fans'

Bernie Ecclestone has warned the 2026 Formula 1 regulations could confuse fans and push some away, while tipping Mercedes, and potentially Ferrari, as early title contenders

Lydia Mee
Published:
Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has warned that the championship could lose fans with the new regulations. 

2026 brings in a new wave of regulations to F1. The major changes include an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, smaller, lighter cars and the introduction of active aerodynamics, which replaces DRS. These changes mean there will be a bigger emphasis on energy management.

During pre-season testing in Bahrain, some drivers aired their concerns about the new regulation cars with four-time champion Max Verstappen branding the new era of F1 "Formula E on steroids".

Ecclestone responded to the concerns, arguing that while every regulation change brings a period of adjustment for fans, the 2026 changes could drive some fans away.

"There will be confusion at the start of the season because everyone has to relearn Formula 1," Ecclestone told Sport.de.

"And the rules certainly don't favour Max Verstappen and his style of racing. It’s less about pure racing. But that’s the direction of development: more regulations, more rules for the drivers—don’t do this, don’t do that."

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "[The DNA of F1 is] that it is a drivers' world championship and not one for engineers. Formula 1 is now competing more with Formula E. Maybe the fans will like that, but I don’t think so. The danger is that we lose the fans. I sincerely hope I’m wrong."

After keeping a close eye on pre-season testing, Ecclestone backed Mercedes to be a championship contender. "Mercedes is in the lead," he said. "Russell has the ability, but he must demonstrate that killer instinct consistently throughout the entire season.

"A team with Mercedes power units has a great chance of winning the world championship," he continued, before adding: "Watch out for Ferrari! I hope Ferrari has a say in the title race. It would be good for Formula 1 if Ferrari becomes world champion."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Aston Martin handed hefty blow as Ralf Schumacher brands 2026 start as "massive disaster"

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Arvid Lindblad opens up on "special moment" he found out he would drive in F1

Aston Martin handed hefty blow as Ralf Schumacher brands 2026 start as "massive disaster"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Aston Martin handed hefty blow as Ralf Schumacher brands 2026 start as "massive disaster"
More from
Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone slams "over-confident" Lando Norris as he backs Max Verstappen for 2025 title

Formula 1
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Bernie Ecclestone slams "over-confident" Lando Norris as he backs Max Verstappen for 2025 title

Bernie Ecclestone rejects Christian Horner Alpine purchase rumours with Lewis Hamilton title dig

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Bernie Ecclestone rejects Christian Horner Alpine purchase rumours with Lewis Hamilton title dig

Goodwood Festival of Speed to honour Bernie Ecclestone

Vintage
Vintage
Goodwood Festival of Speed to honour Bernie Ecclestone

Latest news

Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Will Buxton: Ferrari could qualify on the back row and be leading by Turn 1

"This is the American dream": Inside Haas’ shock F1 debut 10 years on

Formula 1
"This is the American dream": Inside Haas’ shock F1 debut 10 years on

Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Why KTM's MotoGP challenge may no longer be a one-man Pedro Acosta show

Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ralf Schumacher questions whether Honda underestimated F1’s 2026 power unit rules

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more