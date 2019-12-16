Formula 1
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: Debating the best F1 helmets of all-time, win a Bell

shares
comments
Dec 16, 2019, 7:17 PM

Every Formula 1 driver has their own visual identity portrayed on their helmet, but identifying the most iconic of these is a matter of debate.

Compared to the simple, uncluttered designs of the pre-sponsorship era in the 1960s and 70s, current designs submerged beneath the Halo have to do much more to stand out, but some have succeeded against the odds.

Autosport magazine editor Kevin Turner and Performance editor James Newbold join Jack Benyon to discuss their best F1 helmets from each decade, before settling on the greatest of all time.

There's also an opportunity to win a custom racing helmet worth €12,000 courtesy of Bell Racing, which supplied half of the 2019 F1 grid including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Kimi Raikkonen.

For your chance to win, simply follow the link below and answer the multiple-choice question before 12pm GMT (midday) on Monday January 6, 2020.

Click here to enter the competition to win a €12,000 custom helmet

