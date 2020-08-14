Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Spanish GP: Best F1 technical photos
Join us as we again delve into the latest Formula 1 technical developments on display ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona, courtesy of Motorsport Images.
Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35 with aero paint
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01 with aero paint
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000 with aero rig
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The Mercedes team practice a pit stop
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, in the pit lane
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leaves the garage
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
