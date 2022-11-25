Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Mercedes thinks it can avoid F1’s spiral of decline precedent Next / Binotto exit rumours ramp up amid resignation report
Formula 1 News

Binotto admits "difficult" time in dealing with Ferrari F1 criticisms

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has admitted that he had a hard time this year isolating his Formula 1 squad from the distraction of external criticism.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Binotto admits "difficult" time in dealing with Ferrari F1 criticisms

While Ferrari made a step forward in 2022 and finished runner-up in both championships, its best result since 2018, the year was not without its disappointments.

And in particular, Ferrari found itself in the firing line after seeing a number of possible victories ruined by poor reliability, strategy errors or driver mistakes.

Reflecting on the events of the 2022 campaign, Binotto said it had been an eye-opener, especially in dealing with pressures from the outside.

"It has certainly been a difficult one because criticism is never easy to be managed," he said.

"And more than that, I think for me, somehow [I needed to] try to keep the team focused and concentrated on the job.

"The criticisms are there to distract a team, and keeping a team focused is never easy. It has been difficult, but I think that will make me only stronger in the future.

"I know that we need to count only on ourselves. That is the most important lesson of the season."

Binotto has been at the centre of speculation over his own future, with reports in Italy ahead of the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi suggesting that he could be axed over the winter.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Erik Junius

The stories, which suggested that Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur was being lined up to replace him, were strongly denied by Ferrari.

But while the 2022 campaign has had its difficulties, the team has made good progress over recent years and those at the heart of it were adamant that its spirit remained strong.

Charles Leclerc, who finished runner-up in the drivers' championship this year, made clear in Abu Dhabi that the focus within the squad remained on making the final step to be on top.

"Obviously, when we are getting to the end of the season, there are always voices around us," said Leclerc. "But I think as a team, we really need to focus on our job and, on track, try to extract all of the things that are happening around the team.

"People tend to forget how big of a step we've done from last year to this year. There's definitely another step that we need to do, but I am sure that we'll do it all together."

Read Also:

Binotto himself fully accepts that Ferrari needs to do a better job in 2023, and reckons key to it achieving it aims is in producing a more reliable and faster car.

Asked what the main improvement Ferrari needed to make from the 2022 campaign was, Binotto said: "I don't think there is only one, because at the end, our up and downs were coming from different areas.

"As first, reliability, I would put it as top priority, because in order to win, you need to be reliable. It has not been the case in the season.

"The second is the speed of the car, because while we have been very competitive in quali, it has not always been the case in the race itself. And our race pace, whether it was tyre degradation or pure race pace, was not sufficient to fight for a better position.

"I think these are the two because, if you've got a fast and reliable car, then yes, you may do mistakes on strategies, on pitstops, which you can always compensate for through the fact that the car itself is fast and reliable.

"So it's where we need to put our effort, knowing that still yes, the up and downs are as well strategies, and maybe different calls we may have done on the race weekend. But also we will review and improve certainly."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes thinks it can avoid F1’s spiral of decline precedent
Previous article

Mercedes thinks it can avoid F1’s spiral of decline precedent
Next article

Binotto exit rumours ramp up amid resignation report

Binotto exit rumours ramp up amid resignation report
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended
Formula 1

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended

Binotto exit rumours ramp up amid resignation report
Formula 1

Binotto exit rumours ramp up amid resignation report

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024
WRC WRC

WRC pushes Middle East event plans to 2024

The World Rally Championship is working on delivering a desert rally event in the Middle East in 2024 after plans for next year failed to come to fruition.

The most dominant race win in modern F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The most dominant race win in modern F1

Winning margins in Formula 1 are usually measured in seconds. Occasionally, in a wet race, we get a race won by more than a minute.

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's F1 partnership with Gulf won't be extended

McLaren's partnership with the iconic Gulf Oil brand is to end this year, with their sponsorship contract not being extended into 2023.

Martins tops Abu Dhabi post-season F2 test for ART
FIA F2 FIA F2

Martins tops Abu Dhabi post-season F2 test for ART

Victor Martins topped the FIA Formula 2 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, driving for ART, the team with whom he won the 2022 Formula 3 title.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.