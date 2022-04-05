Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ricciardo hopes tweaked Melbourne F1 layout can yield points Next / FIA confirms four F1 DRS zones for Australian GP
Formula 1 News

Binotto: Ferrari much better prepared for F1 title fight than in 2018

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto thinks his team is in a much better place to fight for the Formula 1 world championship than when it lost its grip on the 2018 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Binotto: Ferrari much better prepared for F1 title fight than in 2018

After several tough seasons, Ferrari gradually fought its way back to the top and is now enjoying its most competitive season in years.

It took a 1-2 win with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in Bahrain, followed by another podium for both drivers in Saudi Arabia.

The Scuderia has produced what is clearly the team's best car since the 2018 SF71H raced by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

In 2018 Vettel won five races in the first half of the season as he looked set to take on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton all the way to a title showdown but, after the summer break, Mercedes managed to win the arms race between both teams and outdeveloped its Italian rival.

Hamilton sealed the drivers' title with two rounds to spare, with Mercedes comfortably clinching its fifth consecutive constructors' championship.

A similar scenario had unfolded in 2017, when Vettel led the first 12 rounds only to fall behind Hamilton after the summer.

Binotto believes the team is now in a better place than four years ago, and that it has all the right tools to keep up its development rate throughout the season.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H leads Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H leads Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Erik Junius

"I think that keeping up the level of development through a season is always a challenge not only for us, but for all the teams," he said. "But it's true that our competitors are very strong in that, and they proved to be very strong while as Ferrari, with the last two opportunities we had in '17 and '18, we lost a bit of ground for development.

"I think for car design, we have improved our tools, which are wind tunnel methodologies, processes and the simulator.

"And I think as of today, we are much better prepared compared to the past to do the proper job as well in development."

Binotto acknowledged that F1's budget cap means teams cannot afford to explore any developments they please and will now need to take a more focused approach in chasing the right upgrades to get them to the end of 2022.

Read Also:

"Compared to that time, today we've got as well a budget [cap], which will influence the rate of development and I think that is a key point, a key element," he cautioned.

"My concern is that we need to make sure that we've got the right policing on that because it can be a game changer in the fight for developments."

Binotto added that it will therefore take several races for Ferrari to bring the first batch of significant updates to its F1-75 challenger.

"I think it's not only a matter of when we'll be ready, but the matter - as I said before - of budget caps, to try to make sure that we're not spending all that we got in the first races," Binotto explained.

"So, we are not expecting significant developments for the next race in Melbourne but as soon as we can bring something, we will do it anyhow."

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo hopes tweaked Melbourne F1 layout can yield points
Previous article

Ricciardo hopes tweaked Melbourne F1 layout can yield points
Next article

FIA confirms four F1 DRS zones for Australian GP

FIA confirms four F1 DRS zones for Australian GP
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight
Formula 1

Leclerc warns Ferrari not to "overdo things" amid title fight

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while" Australian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Australian GP "might be as good as it gets for a while"

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Video: How Ferrari started winning in F1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans Australian GP
Formula 1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.