Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home F1 race

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto has acknowledged his team must react at Monza after another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort and put on a good display for the Italian tifosi.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard
, News editor
Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home F1 race

Last weekend Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified second and third on the Dutch Grand Prix grid respectively, both within a tenth of polesitter Max Verstappen.

But on what was widely expected to be a strong track for the Scuderia, Leclerc and Sainz were unable to challenge Verstappen and Red Bull, and instead were put under pressure by Mercedes.

Leclerc was beaten to second by George Russell, while a costly pitstop error and penalty saw Sainz drop down to a distant eighth.

It means Leclerc fell to 109 points behind world champion elect Max Verstappen and Ferrari now has to worry about Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors' standings, rather than harbour any hopes of overhauling Red Bull.

Binotto acknowledged that "it is certainly a difficult moment" for Ferrari but urged his team to react at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, where it will receive the support of tens of thousands of tifosi.

"It is certainly a difficult moment right now and for our team because we are not getting the results with the expectations that we have got," Binotto conceded.

"We need to react and Monza, we will have the tifosi there after COVID and to have them in the grandstands will be important for us as they cheer for us and boost us as a team. Right now, we need to find some good results for the spirit and the mood."

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari

Photo by: Erik Junius

While Spa was known to be a difficult race for Ferrari against the top speed of the Red Bulls, the Italian squad hoped to strike back in the Netherlands, rather than being beaten by both Red Bull and Mercedes.

Binotto said it was concerning how close Ferrari got to Verstappen in qualifying, but then struggled for race pace on Sunday.

"My main concern is that it has been three races in a row where we do not have the pace on Sunday," he explained. "It is quite parallel to the one in Hungary.

"This weekend we had a good quali, a quali where we have been competitive.

"But in the race itself we are not competitive enough, which makes life certainly a lot more difficult; not only because we cannot fight for the win with Max but because we do not have the pace to keep the Mercedes behind.

"I think it is now three races in a row that we are not at what should be our potential. This is something we need to address as soon as possible because there are a few races left from now until the end of the season.

"We are still looking for victories and our intention is to win at every single race, including Monza."

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Previous article

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title? Belgian GP
Formula 1

When can Verstappen clinch the 2022 F1 world title?

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1 Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 to trial DRS through Zandvoort banking in Dutch GP FP1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari adds yellow to celebration F1 livery for Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari adds yellow to celebration F1 livery for Italian GP

Leclerc wants F1 rules rethink over visor tear-offs Dutch GP
Formula 1

Leclerc wants F1 rules rethink over visor tear-offs

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home F1 race

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto has acknowledged his team must react at Monza after another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort and put on a good display for the Italian tifosi.

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends

Mercedes insists it is not taking it for granted that it can fight for wins at every Formula 1 race from now on, despite some recent strong showings.

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Haas has to “swallow the frog” after F1 pitstop disasters

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says his team has to “swallow the frog” and learn lessons after its disastrous pitstops at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin progressing after “catastrophic” start to F1 2022

Aston Martin Formula 1 boss Mike Krack says his team has made good progress of late after a “catastrophic” start to the 2022 season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
10 h
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.