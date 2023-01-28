Subscribe
Previous / No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action" Next / Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
Formula 1 News

Binotto praised for helping Vasseur’s Ferrari F1 handover

Former Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has been praised by replacement Fred Vasseur for helping talk him through their handover.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Binotto praised for helping Vasseur’s Ferrari F1 handover

Vasseur was signed up by Ferrari in the wake of Binotto resigning last year, after feeling he did not have the necessary support of Ferrari chairman John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna.

While Binotto expressed his ‘regret’ at the time about having to leave behind a team that he felt was on the up, it appears he made sure not to leave Vasseur in the lurch.

Speaking to the media this week about taking over from Binotto, Vasseur made it clear that the transition proceeded in a straightforward way – and he had a lot of support from the outgoing boss.

“The process was crystal clear,” explained Vasseur. “Even if we had some rumours into the press during Abu Dhabi [Grand Prix weekend], we didn't discuss before. We had the first discussion the week after Abu Dhabi and it was very, very quick as a process.

“Then I had a call with Mattia, and I even met Mattia during the handover. And we had a one-to-one discussion.

“It was thanks to Mattia for this, because I appreciated the move from Mattia to stay, to wait for me, and to discuss together.”

Jean Todt addresses the audience from the stage

Jean Todt addresses the audience from the stage

Photo by: Motorsport Images

As well as getting some insight from Binotto about the challenges of being Ferrari team principal, Vasseur has revealed that he plans to get some advice from former boss Jean Todt soon too with a proper sit-down chat.

Todt famously led Ferrari during the glory years with Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s, prior to becoming the FIA president.

“For sure, I’ve had some discussions with Jean, because he’s stayed close to the F1 world,” explained Vasseur.

“We exchanged [messages] by WhatsApp a couple of weeks ago, and I will meet him soon. All the advice is welcome, for sure, but I think it’s also quite difficult today to compare the situation of ‘94, ‘95, and 2022.”

Todt’s exit from his FIA role last year prompted some suggestions he could return to Ferrari in a consultancy role.

However, despite his emotional ties to the team, Vasseur says that there is no consideration being given to such a plan – and anything between him and Todt will be on a purely personal level.

“I've known Jean for now more than 20 years,” added Vasseur. “He was never far away from me in my professional life.

“I think it makes sense for me to discuss with him, but it's not a matter to be a consultant. I'm considering Jean as a close relationship and nothing else.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

No Ferrari number one driver, but Vasseur won't hesitate to "take action"

Vettel reveals “huge” admiration for rally drivers
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

What we learned from Vasseur's call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"

Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"

Formula 1

Ford: F1 "requires consideration" Ford: F1’s boom means it "requires consideration"

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title

Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title

Formula 1

Ferrari has what it needs to win Vasseur "convinced" Ferrari has everything it needs to win F1 title

Leclerc: Mercedes F1 will "definitely" be back in title fight next year

Leclerc: Mercedes F1 will "definitely" be back in title fight next year

Formula 1

Leclerc: Merc will be in title fight Leclerc: Mercedes F1 will "definitely" be back in title fight next year

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key call Ferrari must get right The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

Latest news

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Formula E

Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Formula 1

Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Kart

Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The 50 quickest drivers in history Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

One easy way to instantly improve F1 One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

What difference did pitstops make? What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

When holiday races kept drivers busy When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The allure of manufacturers in F1 What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.