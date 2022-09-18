Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation Next / Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races
Formula 1 News

Binotto says Shwartzman worthy of F1 race seat ahead of FP1 debut

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto believes that the team’s development driver Robert Shwartzman deserves a Formula 1 seat.

Adam Cooper
By:
Binotto says Shwartzman worthy of F1 race seat ahead of FP1 debut

The 23-year-old, who is now running under his Israeli passport and licence in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will undertake the two mandatory FP1 rookie sessions for Ferrari at the US and Abu Dhabi GPs.

Shwartzman won the 2019 FIA F3 title before spending two seasons in F2, finishing fourth in 2020 and runner-up to Oscar Piastri last year.

He had his first public F1 outing when he drove for Ferrari at the 2020 rookie Abu Dhabi rookie test in December, before appearing for both the works team and Haas at the same event last year.

This year he gained further experience when he drove the 2018 SF17H at Fiorano in January, and the 2021 SF21 at Mugello in July.

He hasn’t raced this season but has been busy on Ferrari’s new simulator, and his FP1 outings are in part intended to contribute to the correlation process.

With Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both signed up to long term contracts, there is no obvious opportunity for Shwartzman at Ferrari.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

However, Binotto insists that he is worthy of a race drive, and intriguingly suggested that he has shone in the testing that he had done thus far.

“Robert is a fantastic driver,” he said when asked for his opinion of the 23-year-old by Motorsport.com. “I think he's very fast, especially in an F1.

"Whenever he drove an F1 he has been very fast with the F1 itself. There are drivers that maybe are a great in F3, F2 and then are not good enough in the F1.

“I think Robert is one of the opposites. He has been great certainly in F3, F2 but he's very, very strong in F1. And so it's a shame for him not having any seat at the moment.”

Binotto paid tribute to the contribution that Shwartzman has made at Maranello: “This season he has worked a lot at the simulator. He has worked a lot helping our team in developing the current car.

“I think as a driver he has improved, he has developed his own skills, and today he’s a lot more mature, even to a year ago. And so I think he's a driver that would deserve a seat.

“We know it's very difficult right now in this situation, but hopefully in the future that may happen.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation
Previous article

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation
Next article

Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races

Red Bull: "Massive ask" to win all remaining F1 2022 races
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
F1 teams in race to use up rookie FP1 sessions
Formula 1

F1 teams in race to use up rookie FP1 sessions

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation Italian GP
Formula 1

How a gyro camera became latest F1’s latest TV innovation

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ferrari: FIA should allow more F1 engines after Monza penalty chaos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: FIA should allow more F1 engines after Monza penalty chaos

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto believes the FIA needs to consider increasing the power unit allocation per season after almost half the grid took penalties at Monza last week.

F1 teams in race to use up rookie FP1 sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams in race to use up rookie FP1 sessions

Formula 1 teams are in a race to fulfil their obligations to run a rookie in two FP1 sessions, with several yet to confirm their plans.

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence
Formula 1 Formula 1

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence

Colton Herta says he didn’t want to get into Formula 1 by force majeure but by FIA offering greater points reward for IndyCar success.

Mercedes glad to see the back of F1’s high-speed tracks, says Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes glad to see the back of F1’s high-speed tracks, says Russell

George Russell thinks Mercedes will feel glad to see the back of high-speed Formula 1 track layouts like Spa and Monza as it bids to end its win drought.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
Sep 15, 2022
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.