Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form Next / Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold
Formula 1 News

Bottas: 2022 probably my most enjoyable F1 season so far

Valtteri Bottas believes 2022 is "probably the most enjoyable" season he has experienced to date in Formula 1 thanks to stability over his future with Alfa Romeo.

Luke Smith
By:
Bottas: 2022 probably my most enjoyable F1 season so far

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo at the beginning of the season following a five-year stint with Mercedes that saw him score 10 grand prix victories and twice finish as runner-up in the drivers' championship to teammate Lewis Hamilton.

While the Finn has taken a step back from the regular front-running form he enjoyed at Mercedes, he has spearheaded Alfa Romeo's efforts in the midfield this season, scoring 41 of its 46 points so far.

Bottas signed a multi-year agreement with Alfa Romeo for this year, providing certainty over his future that he never previously enjoyed with either Williams or Mercedes, who opted for yearly contract renewals.

"This is actually the first time for me, because even with Williams, it was always one year," Bottas told Motorsport.com in an interview.

"It's the first time I haven't had to stress and answer the questions, because now for the drivers who don't know, for sure it's not going to be nice."

Bottas admitted that he felt more relaxed and better able to "just fully focus on the job", giving him more freedom to enjoy racing in F1.

"This season is probably the most enjoyable so far," Bottas said. "OK, maybe you don't know always remember things, but it really feels like I'm enjoying F1 more than ever.

"When it gets to the racing, it's a lot of good fun, especially like in the midfield and how different it is strategy-wise in the races. It's more like one decision can jump you many places. It's a different game.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Antonin Vincent / DPPI

"In the past at Mercedes, normally it used to be only one team that we battled against, so then it's just focused on those two cars. But now I can have six cars around that we need to be aware of. So that's nice."

Bottas said the environment at Alfa Romeo felt "quite young" and "like a new race team", as well as being "a bit more relaxed" than Mercedes which was regularly fighting for wins and championships.

"Of course, when I work, I work hard but then when I'm off, I can do whatever I want," Bottas said. "Life with the team and in F1 and outside of it is a really nice balance."

Read Also:

Bottas is a prolific user of social media, and posted a cheeky image of him skinny-dipping in a stream in the United States up on his Instagram account earlier this year. The picture - dubbed the 'Bot-ass' - was turned into a print for a charity auction that raised €50,000. 

Asked if he could have posted the picture when he was at Mercedes, Bottas said: "I doubt I would have done it.

"It's also like, out of the track, I'm so relaxed and even like people's opinion, I just care much less than I used to. And it was a nice photo!"

shares
comments

Related video

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Previous article

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Next article

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Ferrari: Idea of F1 team orders discussed more outside than internally
Formula 1

Ferrari: Idea of F1 team orders discussed more outside than internally

US fan demand can support "many more" F1 races, says COTA chief United States GP
Formula 1

US fan demand can support "many more" F1 races, says COTA chief

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Valtteri Bottas More from
Valtteri Bottas
Revised Ferrari clutch expected to improve F1 starts French GP
Formula 1

Revised Ferrari clutch expected to improve F1 starts

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March testing Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Ferrari: Idea of F1 team orders discussed more outside than internally
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Idea of F1 team orders discussed more outside than internally

Ferrari says the use of team orders between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is “more discussed outside Ferrari than inside Ferrari” as it targets parity with its Formula 1 drivers.

Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent

Aston Martin says simulation data it gave to the FIA proved that its radical rear wing idea did not scupper the intent of Formula 1's 2023 rules to improve racing.

When Indycar conquered F1 - Monzanapolis
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

When Indycar conquered F1 - Monzanapolis

Imagine a race between the best of Formula 1 and Indycar drivers.

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
17 h
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.