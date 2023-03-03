Bottas hints at Supercars drive

The Alfa Romeo driver is set to be the star attraction at the event, which takes place the weekend before the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

He will be involved in the on-track activities, taking the wheel of an ex-European Touring Car Championship winning Group A Alfa Romeo GTV.

In a video message distributed by AMF organisers, he also hinted that he'll get behind the wheel of a V8-powered Aussie Supercar at some point across the weekend.

"I'll be getting behind the wheel of some kind of Alfa Romeo, obviously, and perhaps a V8 Supercars," Bottas said in the video.

"I've got all my gear packed and I'm heading to Adelaide. I look forward to seeing you there."

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival utilises the Victoria Park section of the famous Adelaide street circuit that hosted Formula 1 between 1985 and 1995.

The event features a series demonstration runs split across a number of different categories on the shortened version of the track.

The categories include Formula 1, Tipo F1 (for other high-powered open-wheelers) Supercars, Heritage Touring Cars, GT, sports prototypes and more.

There is also a competitive element with a Shootout for the fastest lap.

The list of Formula 1 hardware confirmed for the event includes two 1985 Scuderia Ferrari 156/85s, two 1989 Brabham BT58 Judds, a 1992 Brabham BT60B Judd, a 1988 Arrows A10B Megatron, a 1988 Larrousse Lola LC88 Cosworth and the three-seater Arrows AX3 Hart.

Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson will also attend the event and drive one of the Ferraris.

Other notable cars that will take part in the festival include an ex-Alex Tagliani 2011 Dallara IndyCar, a Kremer Racing Leyton House Porsche 962C Group C sportscar, Hayden Paddon's electric Hyundai Kona rally car, Lancia and Audi Group B rally cars, and a McLaren M8E Can-Am car.

Should Bottas drive a Supercar as planned, he'll be the latest Formula 1 star to bank laps in an Aussie V8.

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez both sampled Supercars at Albert Park last year, the Spaniard driving Thomas Randle's Tickford Mustang and Perez a Red Bull Triple Eight Holden.

Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, has driven several Supercars, most recently a DJR Team Penske Mustang during a visit to the United States.